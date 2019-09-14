Sunny skies were welcome Saturday morning for the annual Luce Line Lace-up. More than 230 runners took advantage of early registration. Check-in was offered Friday night at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., and same-day registration and check-in began at 6:30 a.m. Saturday at Masonic/West River Park. Due to flooding of the Crow River under the bridges, the half-marathon route was changed taking runners west rather than east to Crow River Winery. Other distances offered were 10K, 5K and 1-mile.
View the photo gallery at bit.ly/2khzG8R
See the results in Wednesday's Leader.