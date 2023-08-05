I am honored to serve as your Superintendent of Schools! I had many opportunities during my first year to learn about ISD 423, and below are some of my reflections:
Strong community support: It is obvious that the businesses and community members of ISD 423 strongly support our students and staff. These partnerships are essential for the district to succeed. I want to thank everybody who helps in any way to make our district an excellent place for teachers to teach and students to learn!
Outstanding facilities: The facilities for our students are top-notch! The support of the community to make sure the facilities are updated is another example of strong community support. Looking ahead there are a few areas that still need attention:
The Transition Assistance Program (TAP — 18-22-year-old program for students with disabilities) has been housed in two different locations the past school year due to the large number of students, and they will be in separate locations again for 2023-2024. Recently, the school board made a motion to move the TAP program to the current district office on Glen Street beginning in August 2024. This will provide enough space for the program to expand if needed. Also, the downtown location is ideal, as many of these students are able to get into area businesses for school to work experiences.
With the TAP program moving into the current district office space, this means the district office needs to find a new home. The Middle School has been identified as the likely place for this relocation.
With these renovations the school board was able to use existing funds under the school board’s control. The great news is that this funding will not be an increase to our taxpayers.
Staff: I was able to get out to all our schools and do many classroom visits over the past year. I was extremely impressed with the quality of teaching for which I observed. I have no doubt our students are being prepared well as they move through our school system. This is a testament to the staff, parents and community all working well together.
2023-2024: I am excited to begin my second year as superintendent and a new school year (we are only about five weeks away from the first day of school)! I will be working with staff to continue to find ways to increase student achievement, continue to further develop relationships with staff members and students, and make sure the district implements all the changes the 2023 Minnesota Legislature passed during their last session.
I want to thank everyone for their warm welcome to Hutchinson over the past year. My wife and I have purchased a house in Hutchinson, and we are excited to be a part of this great community.