Toir Worz began playing basketball back in kindergarten or first grade, she couldn't remember, because she had older siblings that played basketball. Her parents were also the coaches for their teams, so Tori was around practices and games at a young age.
Basketball wasn't the only sport Tori played, she also played volleyball and softball in high school, but quit those sports her senior year to focus on basketball. She ultimately chose basketball because that was her first love and the sport she felt best that she could carry onto the next level.
“Basketball was always my number one choice,” Tori said. “I did start playing that the earliest, so that could have been a big factor.”
After a great career at Hutchinson, Tori had a tough choice to make about what school she wanted to continue her career. Along with St. Cloud State, a lot of the other teams in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) were also looking at Wortz to come play for them. The biggest thing for Wortz was distance so that her family could come watch her play.
“The people there really made me feel like that I should go there,” she said.
Wortz's younger sister, Elizabeth, is also a basketball player. For Elizabeth, she followed in Tori's footsteps a lot. Elizabeth got into basketball similar to her sister by just being exposed to it at a young age. So it was just natural for her to play basketball like the rest of her family.
“My parents highly encouraged it,” Elizabeth said. “A lot of friends did it to. So it was natural and parent-influenced to.”
Elizabeth also played softball and volleyball as well during her time at Hutchinson. But she quit volleyball earlier than Tori, but softball she played all four years, did because Elizabeth knew that basketball was her true love.
As Tori played on at St. Cloud, it was time for Elizabeth to make her college announcement after her great career. Tori fully expected Elizabeth to go somewhere away from home. So it was a surprise to her to find out that Elizabeth committed to playing at the same school.
“I didn't think she was going to chose St. Cloud,” Tori said. “When she did, it was a good surprise. It's been really fun.”
For Elizabeth, Tori playing there was more of a bonus than a pro of playing for St. Cloud. The coaches and the rest of the team are what drew her to the Huskies, along with it being close to home.
Their first year together didn't get off to a dream start as Elizabeth was hurt for a good portion of the season. Elizabeth only appeared in six games this season and has a season-high of five minutes for a game. The sisters didn't share any court time this year, but with six seniors on the team and one of them starting, there is a good chance next season that the girls can do something that would be special for any family.
“I'm really excited,” Elizabeth said of the possibility of playing with Tori more. “I think it's an opportunity that not a lot of people get. It's really special for both of us.”
Playing with your sibling beyond high school is something that a lot of families don't have the chance to do. With Tori and Elizabeth both on the verge of having that happen, it would make a memory that the Hutchinson alums will have for the rest of their lives.
“It's been really special,” Tori said of playing with her sister for most a lot of her life. “It's been really nice having her there and I know that she felt more comfortable with me being there. As a freshman, you're always searching for what you're doing or where you're going, so she always had a lot of questions for me. But it's been really fun.”