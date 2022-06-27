TOP LEFT TEASER Jun 27, 2022 Jun 27, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rory Fairbanks, Tigersharks swim and dive coach Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NATIONAL HONORFOR COACHING- Advertisement - Tigersharks' Fairbanks namednational coach of the year / A5 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Promotions & Specials See All Most Popular Articles ArticlesCongratulations to Coach Rory Fairbanks!Congratulations to the new Miss Hutchinson and PrincessCongratulations to the new Mr. Hutchinson and Woman of the YearPUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police ServicesNew Hutch business all about moving forwardHutchinson Dental Center welcomes Dr. Katie FinkTwo dead in Renville identifiedLooking Back at Hutchinson historyWater Carnival's crowning momentsPUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services More Newspaper Ads Newspaper Ads Services Available: • Community room B.## 9-$/8 2+C 5+AC 4C(( *&=D+"( +C OIL CHANGE SPECIAL 6.95 OFF $ Coupon Any Regular Priced Pizza Any McLEOD CO OP POWER McLEOD COOPERATIVE It’s Heating Up Out There Vacation CARRYOUT DEAL • Oven Baked Sandwiches Perfect Combo Deal • Oven Baked When and where you need it! 786 Hwy. 7 Our Gift To You! 2 Off $ 00 $20.00 or Bulletin Latest eEdition Hutchinson Leader TCMS