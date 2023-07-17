TOP RIGHT TEASER Jul 17, 2023 Jul 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THE MAN WHONAMED TWO TOWNS- Advertisement - How a New York nativeshaped McLeod history / B1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Promotions & Specials See All Most Popular Articles ArticlesTwo Hutchinson people injured in Highway 212 crashRiverSong returns with fan favoritesThree nature murals to decorate Hutchinson wallsPUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police ServicesHighway 7 detour planned as part of roundabout construction near Lester PrairieSmall businesses struggle to weather the storm of inflationLOOKING BACK AT HUTCHINSON HISTORYMcLeod County Board: How they votedSNAPS: Local residents showcase their photographsNew laws cover gamut, from recreation marijuana to education funding More Newspaper Ads Newspaper Ads Enjoy 55+ Leisure Living 62+ 62 Are you The future of agriculture depends on 880213 Retirement happens whether you’re B.## 9-$/8 2+C 5+AC 4C(( *&=D+"( +C OIL CHANGE SPECIAL 6.95 OFF $ Coupon Any Regular Priced Pizza Any 881974 M1 882079 Bulletin Latest eEdition Hutchinson Leader TCMS