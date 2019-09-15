84 percent of corn crops in Minnesota have been estimated to be at dough stage, which means the corn's inner fluids have started to become doughy as starch accumulation continues in the kernels.
The percentage rate comes from a report released in early September from the United States Department of Agriculture. The estimated corn maturity date for corn to arrive at dough stage fell back 11 days from this time last year, and nine days behind the 5-year average.
Corn dented, which is a stage where farmers are able to more accurately estimate the corn grain yield, was also at 25 percent. That percentage means that corn maturity to dented stage is nearly two weeks behind last year and 10 days behind normal. The report stated that the Minnesota corn growing season has been one of "extreme variability."