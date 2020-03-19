It’s officially been eight days since the National Basketball Association suspended its regular season and shortly after, the rest of the leagues followed suit and suspended their seasons.
This has been unprecedented territory for the world and the world of sports. Everyone is learning of new information about the coronavirus in real time and are trying to learn the precautions in real time. This is a weird time for everyone as no one knows when the end will be.
That puts a lot of pressure on the sports leagues to try and figure out what the best course of action is to save their seasons. Will the NBA and the NHL and MLB just pick up from where their seasons stopped? Or will they just pick up from the day that it resumes and just cancel the games that supposed to be played during the suspension?
That’s the tricky part for them as they are still a business after all and will do what’s best for them to do the right thing and also maximize profit as much as they can.
It’s a weird time for everyone, because the virus is affecting everyone. Schools are being shut down and are now having kids try and learn from home. Being a senior during this time would be awesome because why do they care when it comes to school? Outside of education, the other big aspect of school life that will change is spring athletics.
Right now, teams are not allowed to practice together. Coaches are not allowed to “suggest groups of participants to gather” between at least March 18 and March 27, with April 6 as a tentative start date. But there are reports that the NBA won’t have games until the summer.
If that’s the case, then there is a good chance that there might not be a spring sports season. Again, it’s such a strange feeling knowing that there is so much uncertainty amongst everyone with what is going to happen with the coronavirus.
With this being my first year covering sports at the Hutchinson Leader, it’s crazy to think that there might not be a spring season to cover. Now obviously I would be disappointed. But if everything about the virus is true, then the health of everyone is priority number one over having a spring sports season. I just feel bad for the seniors in high school and college who might not get the chance to officially graduate after working so hard.
VIKINGS MADE A TRADE
With most other sports leagues shutting down, one just officially began their new league season Monday: the NFL.
There has been a lot of movement throughout the league, but the biggest news undoubtedly is that Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots to sign the the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arguably the greatest quarterback of all time will be leaving the team that he’s played with for the last 20 years and has won six Super Bowls with them. Something I never thought would happen, but Brady I guess still believes that he can go until he’s 45. Good luck.
I say this because the Minnesota Vikings will play the Buccaneers this season at some point, only the schedule opponents have been released. The Vikings will also play the Panthers who just signed former Viking quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million deal.
Vikings general manager Rick Spielman has also been busy in the first couple days of the new league year. First he cut former All-Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes and solid d-lineman Linval Joseph to free up some cap space. Space that they used to re-sign Duluth Denfeld alum C.J. Ham to a four-year contract and the team placed the franchise tag on safety Anthony Harris, whom Pro Football Focus rated as the top cover safety in the NFL.
But the biggest change was that Spielman traded Minneapolis Miracle hero Stefon Diggs and a seventh-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for their 2020 first-round pick, a 2020 fifth and six round picks, and a 2021 fourth-round pick. This was going to happen at some point during Diggs’ time here. According to Ben Goessling of the MinneapolisStar Tribune, Diggs wanted out last OTAs and finally got his wish this year.
As much as it stinks to see a great player go, this was the best time for the Vikings to trade him. It doesn’t make much sense to pay two receivers top-10 money when it’s been shown that that really doesn’t work.
But in the end, the Vikings got a first and a fourth round pick for Diggs. While Houston traded an even better receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, for just a second-round pick. I’d say that the Vikings did just fine in this deal.