Due to poor weather Friday and Saturday, the following sports have been postponed with no date announced or have been rescheduled at a later date.
The Dance Team Conference Tournament has been rescheduled for Monday Jan. 20, with a tentative start time of 5 p.m. at New London-Spicer.
Tonight's Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato vs. Hutchinson girls hockey game has been postponed, with no make up date announced. We will update when we know of a rescheduled date.
Fridays girls basketball game against Holy Family has been rescheduled for Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.
Also Fridays boys basketball game has been rescheduled for Feb. 4, with a 7 p.m. start at Holy Family.
Saturdays boys swimming and diving True Team Section meet has been cancelled, but will run a paper meet.
The Hutchinson Wrestling Invitational has been cancelled with no make up date.
Lastly, boys and girls hockey vs. New Ulm has also been postponed and are working on a date for rescheduling.