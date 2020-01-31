The Hutchinson wrestling team lost to Waconia 31-30 Thursday night.
Grant Peirce (113) and Jesse Reiner (160) were the only wrestlers to score bonus points for the Tigers, both winning by pin.
Hutch was up 30-25 going into the final match. But Bennett Weber was able to pin Tanner Gill for six points and Waconia steals the victory.
The team's next meet will be at the Armstrong Invitational on Saturday.
Waconia 31, Hutchinson 30 (Jan. 30)
Individual Results:
106 – Max Martin (H) lost by fall to Alex Torres (W) 1:44... 113 – Grant Peirce (H) fall over John Doe (W) 0:17... 120 – Parker Peterson (H) lost 17-2 tech fall to Riese White (W)... 126 – Jay Rickertsen (H) lost by fall to Bradee Dwinell (W) 1:15... Tristian Lang (H) won 3-1 dec over Josh Wagener (W)... 138 – Camden Kron (H) lost 3-1 dec to Alex Riley (W)... 145 – Payton Jepsen (H) won 11-5 dec over Gage Mueller (W)... 152 – Cale Luthens (H) won 9-4 dec over Todd Jager (W)... 160 – Jesse Reiner (H) fall over Anthony Vettel (W) 4:50... 170 – Brady Anderson (H) won 4-1 Kyle Tenor (W)... 182 – Hayden VanderVoort (H) lost 19-4 tech fall to Max McEnelly (W)... 195 – Alex Nelson (H) won 5-4 dec over Bram Fitzsimonds (W)... 220 – Cody Kurth (H) won 10-6 dec over Sam McEnelly (W)... 285 – Tanner Gill (H) lost by fall to Bennett Weber (W) 1:55