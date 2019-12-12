The Tigers dominated both Dawson-Boyd-Lac Qui Parle-Montevideo United and New Ulm Tuesday night. They would only lose five of the 23 matches wrestled and won by scores of 63-10 and 54-15.
Minnewaska proved to be a tough challenger, with both teams tied in wins going into the final match. But heavyweight Cody Kurth was the deciding victor by pinning Jacob Swalla in 3:54 giving the Tigers a 37-29 win. Kurth would also win by fall against New Ulm's Colby Wenninger in 4:17.
Grant Peirce (120) continued his good start to his season by winning by fall against United and winning the major decision against Minnewaska 12-3. Peirce would not wrestle against New Ulm.
Tristan Lang (132) would stay undefeated on the young season by winning by technical fall 18-1 versus United and pinning Minnewaska's John Doe in 12 seconds. Lang would also not wrestle against New Ulm.
The wrestler with the biggest night was Payton Jepsen (145). Jepsen won all three of his bouts by fall, finishing two of his opponents in under two minutes.
Cale Luthens (160) also had a big triangular, winning all of his matches. His first two matches against United and Minnewaska were by decision, with his final match ending in just nine seconds.
The sweep was a good warmup for this upcoming Saturday when the team will head to Chanhassen for a 12-team tournament beginning at 9 a.m.
Hutchinson 63, Dawson-Boyd-Lac Qui Parle-Montevideo United 10
106 – Dylan Gunlogson (U) 18-2 technical fall over Raydon Bipes (H)... 113 – Treyton Card (H) fall over Ethan Moravetz (U) 2:59... 120 – Grant Peirce (H) fall over Zander Clausen (U) 6:43... 126 – Parker Peterson (H) fall over Tyler Schickedanz (U) 5:10... 132 – Tristan Lang (H) won 18-1 technical fall over Dain Mortenson (U)... 138 – Camden Kron (H) fall over Kadin Huntley (U) 1:00... 145 – Payton Jepsen (H) fall over Selvin Hernandez (U) 5:38... 152 – Trevon Johnson (U) won 21-4 technical fall over Riley Gill (H)... 160 – Cale Luthens (H) won 10-0 major decision over Avery Wittnebell (U)... 170 – Jesse Reiner (H) fall over Eli Lowry (U) 5:45... 182 – Hayden VanderVoort (H) fall over Ethen Montantes (U) 3:19... 195 – Alex Nelson (H) fall over Quintin Garcia (U) 0:18... 220 – Tanner Gill (H) fall over Trey Teichert (U) 2:20
Hutchinson 37, #3 (A) Minnewaska 29
106 – Max Martin (H) fall over Nick Ankeny (M) 3:27... 113 – Treyton Card (H) fall over Cole Baker (M) 1:09... 120 – Grant Peirce (H) won 12-3 major decision over Mason Schiffler (M)... 126 – Jacob Blair (M) won 12-3 major decision over Parker Peterson (H)... 132 – Tristan Lang (H) fall over John Doe (M) 0:12... 138 – Easton McCrory (M) won 10-9 decision over Camden Kron (H)... 145 – Payton Jepsen (H) fall over John Doe (M) 1:40... 152 – Mason Blair (M) won by fall over Riley Gill (H) 0:35... 160 – Cale Luthens (H) won 7-5 decision over Max Reichmann (M)... 170 – Ryan VanLuik won 13-3 major decision over Jesse Reiner (H)... 182 Tyson Meyer (M) won 12-2 major decision over Hayden VanderVoort (H)... 195 – Tyler VanLuik (M) won 5-2 decision over Alex Nelson (H)... 220 – Dylan Jergenson (M) won by over Tanner Gill (H) 2:11... 285 – Cody Kurth (H) fall over Jakob Swalla (M) 3:54
Hutchinson 54, New Ulm 15
120 – Grant Peirce (H) fall over Isaiah Rieser (N) 5:16... 126 – Marqavion Haefner (N) won by fall over Michael Farrell (H) 3:18... 138 – Camden Kron (H) won 3-1 decision over Jackson Bode (N)... 145 – Payton Jepsen (H) fall over Ryan Witscheck (N) 0:36... 160 – Cale Luthens (H) fall over Chace Larson (N) 0:09... 170 – Cole Ranweiler (N) won 5-3 decision over Jesse Reiner (H)... 182 – Hayden VanderVoort (H) won 7-2 decision over John Mehlhop (N)... 195 – Alex Nelson (H) fall over Caleb Arndt (N) 3:11... Julian Hernandez (N) won by fall over Tanner Gill (H)... 285 - Cody Kurth (H) fall over Colby Wenninger (N) 4:17