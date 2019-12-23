The Hutchinson wrestling team took sixth place out of 41 teams as the 2019 Big Bear wrestling tournament Friday and Saturday.
Cale Luthens (160) was the only wrestler to take the crown in his weight class.
Alex Nelson (195) and Cody Kurth (220) both finished second and third, respectively.
Other top finished were Grant Peirce (113) taking fifth and Hayden VanderVoort (182) coming in sixth.
The team will take a small break before returning to the mat Jan.4 at the Cannon Falls Invitational.
Cass Lake-Bena Invitational (Dec. 20-21)
Team Scores: 1. LPGE-Browerville 216, 2. Minnewaska Area 163.5, 3. Detroit Lakes 154.5, 4. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 154, 5. Big Lake 152, 6. Hutchinson 141, 7. Thief River Falls 134, Bertha Vernadle Parkers 125, 9. Pequot Lakes-Pine River-B 113, 10. West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville 109, 11. Badger-GB-MR 105.5, 12. Otter Tail Central 99.5, 13. MAHACA 86.5, 14. Crookston 84, 15. Elk River 83, 16. Aitkin 81, 17. Fosston-Bagley 79.5, 18. New York Mills 76, 19. Deer River 68.5, 20. United North Central 66, 21. Fergus Falls 65, 22. Mora 64, 23. Albany 59.5, 24. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 57.5, 25. Hibbing 54, 26. Irondale Spring Lake Park St. Anthony Village 51, t27. Blackduck-Cass Lake Bena 45, t27. Fertile-Beltrami 45, 29. Red Lake County Central 38, t30. Barnesville 36, t30. Crosby-Ironton 36, 32. Virginia Area 35, 33. All Saints Home School 32, 34. Park Rapids Area 31, 35. Pierz 29, 36. Roseau 22, 37. Wadena-Deer Creek 17, 38. Mahnomen-Waubun 16, Sauk Centre-Melrose 12, 40. Nash-Kee-Greenway 6.5, 41. Walker-Hack-Akeley-Nevis 6
Hutch Results
106: Max Martin pinned by Braden Thom (LPGE) at 1:26 … won 15-11 dec. over Mathew Arens (Irondale) … pinned by Bennet Arceneau (Bertha) at 2:58
113: Grant Peirce pinned Brandt Malone (Otter Tail) at 0:50 … pinned Asher Hedblom (Virginia) at 1:09 … won 2-0 dec. over Eli Sharbono (Blackduck) … lost 11-7 dec. to Gavin Hilyar (Elk River) … won by forfeit over Ethan Hendrickson (United North Central) — 5th place
120: Parker Peterson pinned by Trevor Michienzi (Deer River) at 3:29 … pinned Carter Pater (Blackduck) at 4:59 … pinned by Carson Wold (Detroit Lakes) at 2:53
126: Simon Schmitz pinned by Davin Rose (MAHACA) at 2:37 … lost 10-0 maj. dec. to Brogan Beito (Badger)
132: Tristian Lang pinned Eli Williams (Elk River) at 1:09 … lost 4-2 dec. to Luke Schumacher (Big Lake) … won 6-1 dec. SV1 over Nathan Rom (Aitkin) … pinned Cameron Weiland (Crookston) at 2:40 … pinned Dane Niemi (New York Mills) at 3:44 … lost 3-1 dec. SV1 to Griffin Lundeen (Thief River Falls) … lost 7-0 dec. to Connor Gmahl (Mora) — 8th place
138: Camden Kron won 5-0 dec. over Landon Gross (Blackduck) … pinned by David Platt (Hibbing) at 1:33 … won 5-3 dec. over Brandon Funk (Pierz) … won 5-2 dec. over Jayson Young (Wadena-DC) … pinned by Logan Schleske (Otter Tail) at 1:17
145: Payton Jepsen won 17-15 dec. over Reed Leabo (Otter Tail) … pinned by Gabe Geiser (New York Mills) at 3:20 … pinned by Cael Sjodin (Mora) 2:57 … won 8-3 dec. over Zander Jenson (Dillworth-G-F) … pinned by Trenten Juelson (Blackduck) at 2:21
152: Riley Gill won 6-2 dec. over Austin Staricha (Pequot Lakes) … pinned by Eion Ness (United North) at 4:32 … won 5-1 dec. over Ahston Signer (Irondale) … pinned Tanner Kadrmas (Barnesville) at 4:32 … lost 15-0 tech fall to Ted Stacey (LPGE)
160: Cale Luthens pinned Ben Smith (Crosby) at 0:39 … won 9-1 maj. dec. over Brandon Zuniga (Thief River Falls) … won 14-4 maj. dec. over Damon Ferguson (Red Lake) … won 7-6 dec. over Carter Schmidt (Dilworth-G-F) … won 3-1 dec. SV1 over Carter Sorenson (Fosston) — 1st place
170: Brady Andersen pinned by Nathaniel Kisgen (West Central) at 1:20 … won 3-1 dec. over Lucas Oliphant (Fergus Falls) … lost 10-2 maj. dec. to Jojo Thompson (Deer River)
182: Hayden VanderVoort won 1-0 dec. over Caleb Pesta (LPGE) … won 9-3 dec. over Keenan Dahl (Pequot Lakes) … won 5-4 dec. over Jagger Greenwood (Hibbing) … lost 16-1 tech fall to Tyson Meyer (Minnewaska) … pinned by Dom Adams (Mora) at 1:45 … lost 8-4 dec. to Ethan Boll (Crookston) — 6th place
195: Alex Nelson pinned Nathan Waage (Badger) at 3:00 … pinned Colter Humprhey (Blackduck) at 1:25 … won 14-6 maj. dec. over Preston Johnson (Dilworth-G-F) … won 5-3 dec. SV1 over Mason Iverson (Thief River Falls) … pinned by Tyler VanLuik (Minnewaska) at 0:15 — 2nd place
220: Cody Kurth pinned Kirby Kilen (Thief River Falls) at 1:26 … won 11-1 maj. dec. over Levi Line (LPGE) … pinned by Dylan Jergenson (Minnewaska) at 5:26 … pinned Devin Stone (West Central) at 1:35 … won 7-3 dec. over Jordan Skadsem (Detroit Lakes) — 3rd place
285: Tanner Gill pinned Billy Roberts (Blackduck) at 2:28 … pinned by Dustin Portales (Fergus Falls) at 0:43 … pinned Bryce Feuerhake (BBE) at 0:31 … won 11-6 dec. over Marvin Lamin (Irondale) … pinned by Josh Pettit (Pequot Lakes) at 1:00