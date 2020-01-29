The Hutchinson wrestling team swept their two matches against Annadale/Maple Lake and Milaca-Faith Christian.
In both of the duals, the Tigers only lost five matches.
Against Annadale/Maple Lake, the Tigers had five wrestlers score bonus points. Camden Kron (138), Payton Jepsen (145), Riley Gill (152), Hayden VanderVoort (182), and Cody Kurth (220) all won by fall.
In the next dual against Milaca-Faith Christian, the Tigers scored more bonus points with nine wrestlers earning them. VanderVoort and Gill both won by once again, while Kron, Jepsen, and Kurth all won via major decision. Grant Peirce (120) was the lone Tiger to also win by major decision, while Tristian Lang (132), Cale Luthens (160), and Alex Nelson (195) won their matches by fall.
The Tigers will next take on Waconia in a dual on Thursday.
Annadale/Maple Lake Triangular (Jan. 28)
Hutchinson 57, Annadale/Maple Lake 12
106 – Max Martin (H) lost by fall to Noah Gindele (A) 5:25... 120 – Grant Peirce (H) won 6-4 dec. over Zayne Brown (A)... 126 – Parker Peterson (H) lost 6-4 dec. to Jackson Bunde (A)... 132 – Jay Rickertsen (H) won 7-2 dec. over Zach Pribyl (A)... 138 – Camden Kron (H) fall over Shay McClory (A) 3:14... 145 – Payton Jepsen (H) fall over Zach Schmidt (A) 4:35... 152 – Riley Gill (H) fall over Jake Vassar (A) 2:57... 160 – Cale Luthens (H) lost 10-5 dec. to Adam Neuman (A)... 170 – Jesse Reiner (H) won by forfeit... 182 – Hayden VanderVoort (H) fall over Alex Klatt (A) 2:45... 195 – Alex Nelson (H) won 11-5 dec. over Logan Arnold (A)... 220 – Cody Kurth (H) fall over Kessler Kenning (A) 3:49... 285 – Tanner Gill (H) won by forfeit
Hutchinson 63, Milaca-Faith Christian 6
106 – Martin (H) won 11-4 dec. over Austin Linder (M)... 113 – Simon Schmitz (H) won by forfeit... 120 – Peirce (H) won 11-2 maj. dec over Jack Schoenborn (M)... 126 – Peterson (H) won by forfeit... 132 – Tristian Lang (H) fall over Jack Nord (M) 0:26... 138 – Kron (H) fall over Caleb Sahlstrom (M) 5:17... 145 – Jepsen (H) won 8-0 maj dec over Clay Anderson (M)... 152 – Riley Gill (H) fall over Hunter Bockoven (M) 0:05... 160 – Luthens (H) fall over Garrett Hall (M) 5:10... 170 – Reiner (H) lost 4-1 dec to Ian Hansen (M)... 182 – VanderVoort (H) fall over Colbee Zens (M) 3:29... 195 – Nelson (H) fall over Logan Ash (M) 2:22... 220 – Kurth (H) won 8-0 maj dec over Bodee Zens... 285 – Tanner Gill (H) lost 8-4 dec. to Brody Ash (M)