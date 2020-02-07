The Hutchinson wrestling team defeated Glencoe Silver-Lake 60-15 in the teams final individual dual of the season.
In all of the eight victories Hutch had in the match, they were all pins. Max Martin (106), Grant Peirce (113), Treyton Card (120) won the first three matches of the dual. While Camden Kron (138), Payton Jepsen (145), Jesse Reiner (170), Hayden VanderVoort (182), and Alex Nelson (195) were the other wrestlers to win by fall.
The Tigers have Invitationals on Friday and Saturday at Albany and Dassel-Coakto before team sections Feb. 13 and 15. They will then have a week off before individual sections on Feb. 21 and 22.
#12 Hutchinson 60, Glencoe Silver-Lake 15 (Feb. 6)
106: Max Martin (H) fall over Connor Meyer 3:10... 113: Grant Peirce (H) fall over Dawson Meyer 2:50... 120: Treyton Card (H) fall over Dawson Varpness 2:49... 126: Carter Ruschmeier (G) 6-3 dec over Tristian Lang... 132: Sawyer Varpness (G) fall over Micheal Hahn 4:08... 138: Camden Kron (H) fall over Logan Lambrecht 3:18... 145: Payton Jepsen (H) fall over Aaron Higgins 3:07... 152: Keegan Lemke (G) 6-3 dec over Riley Gill... 160: Zachary Voelz (G) 2-0 dec over Cale Luthens... 170: Jesse Reiner (H) fall over Brent Lipke 0:59... 182: Hayden VanderVoort (H) fall over Carter Ziegler (G)... 195: Alex Nelson (H) fall over Riley Butcher 5:34... 220: Cody Kurth (H) forfeit... 285: Tanner Gill (H) forfeit