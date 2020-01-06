The Hutchinson wrestling team came in second place out of 16 teams at the Cannon Falls Invitational with a score of 182.5. Woodbury took first with a score of 217.5.
Grant Peirce (113), Cody Kurth(220), and Tristian Lang (132) all took first place in their respective weight classes. The three wrestlers would win by fall in seven of the nine matches, with Kurth pinning all three of his opponents. Lang also recorded his 100th career victory over the weekend.
Hayden VanderVoort (182) was the only Tiger to lose the championship match. VanderVoort lost the first place match on a 14-2 major decision to undefeated Brock Rinehart of Woodbury.
Cale Luthens (160) won his 75th career match during the invitational. Luthens took third after defeating Edmund Schmitz of St. Agnes by fall in 1:05.
Jesse Reiner lost his third place match at 170 pounds by a 6-5 decision to come in fourth. Treyton Card was the Tigers lone fifth-place finisher. Card beat Rosemount's Johnny Thai by a 9-3 decision.
Camden Cron, Riley Gill, and Tanner Gill all placed sixth, with both Gills losing to Woodbury opponents.
A great weekend for all the wrestlers to gain some confidence heading into the last half of the season.
The Tigers next match will be a duel against New Prague, Tuesday Jan.7 at 5 p.m.
Cannon Falls Invitational (Jan. 4)
Team results: 1. Woodbury 217.5, 2. Hutchinson 182.5, 3. Cannon Falls 124, 4. Sauk Rapids-Rice 19.5, 5. Winona-Winona Center 108, 6. Byron 92, 7. Rosemount 85.5, 8. Henry Sibley 85, 9. Rochester Century 76.5, 10. Pine Island 74, 11. Rochester John Marshall 71, 12. St. Charles 67, 13. St. Agnes 50, 14. St. Paul Johnson 37.5, 15. Wabasha-Kellogg 31, 16. Austin 30
Individual results:
113 - Grant Peirce (16-4) placed 1st and scored 29.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Grant Peirce (Hutchinson) 16-4 received a bye... Quarterfinal - Grant Peirce (Hutchinson) 16-4 won by fall over Trey Sann (Henry Sibley) 1-2 (Fall 3:11)... Semifinal - Grant Peirce (Hutchinson) 16-4 won by fall over Evan Maurud (Winona-Winona Cotter) 13-6 (Fall 1:44)... 1st Place Match - Grant Peirce (Hutchinson) 16-4 won by major decision over Jake Thompson (Byron) 13-5 (MD 12-4)... 120 - Treyton Card (11-5) placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Treyton Card (Hutchinson) 11-5 received a bye... Quarterfinal - Evann Fabian (Winona-Winona Cotter) 9-4 won by major decision over Treyton Card (Hutchinson) 11-5 (MD 17-5)... Cons. Round 2 - Treyton Card (Hutchinson) 11-5 won by fall over Blake Tinsley (Woodbury) 1-4 (Fall 2:41)... Cons. Semi - Treyton Card (Hutchinson) 11-5 won by fall over Nick Zetah (Rochester Century) 2-13 (Fall 4:28)... 5th Place Match - Treyton Card (Hutchinson) 11-5 won by decision over Johnny Thai (Rosemount) 8-7 (Dec 9-3)... 132 - Tristian Lang (17-3) placed 1st and scored 28.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Tristian Lang (Hutchinson) 17-3 received a bye...Quarterfinal - Tristian Lang (Hutchinson) 17-3 won by fall over Andrew Rodgers (Pine Island) 0-2 (Fall 0:30)... Semifinal - Tristian Lang (Hutchinson) 17-3 won by decision over Sawyer Simmons (Sauk Rapids-Rice) 1-2 (Dec 5-2)... 1st Place Match - Tristian Lang (Hutchinson) 17-3 won by fall over Cade Johnson (Woodbury) 17-8 (Fall 1:37)... 138 - Camden Kron (9-9) placed 6th and scored 8.5 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Dan Krier (Pine Island) 4-1 won by decision over Camden Kron (Hutchinson) 9-9 (Dec 12-7)... Cons. Round 1 - Camden Kron (Hutchinson) 9-9 won by major decision over Davey McLaughlin (St Agnes) 1-3 (MD 12-2)... Cons. Round 2 - Camden Kron (Hutchinson) 9-9 won by tech fall over John Etnier (St Agnes) 2-2 (TF-1.5 3:49 (15-0))... Cons. Semi - Camden Kron (Hutchinson) 9-9 won by decision over Sam Ludden (Cannon Falls) 8-10 (Dec 6-3)... 5th Place Match - Dan Krier (Pine Island) 4-1 won by decision over Camden Kron (Hutchinson) 9-9 (Dec 5-3)... 152 - Riley Gill (9-10) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Riley Gill (Hutchinson) 9-10 received a bye... Quarterfinal - Mason Pike (Pine Island) 2-1 won by decision over Riley Gill (Hutchinson) 9-10 (Dec 10-4)... Cons. Round 2 - Riley Gill (Hutchinson) 9-10 received a bye... Cons. Semi - Riley Gill (Hutchinson) 9-10 won by fall over Isaac Allred (Winona-Winona Cotter) 13-6 (Fall 2:28)... 5th Place Match - Sebastian Zamorano (Woodbury) 8-4 won by decision over Riley Gill (Hutchinson) 9-10 (Dec 9-6)... 160 - Cale Luthens (14-2) placed 3rd and scored 19.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Cale Luthens (Hutchinson) 14-2 received a bye... Quarterfinal - Cale Luthens (Hutchinson) 14-2 won by fall over Dave Hawley (Woodbury) 3-7 (Fall 0:36)... Semifinal - Levi French-Amara (Henry Sibley) 9-7 won by decision over Cale Luthens (Hutchinson) 14-2 (Dec 7-5)... 3rd Place Match - Cale Luthens (Hutchinson) 14-2 won by fall over Edmund Schmitz (St Agnes) 13-4 (Fall 1:05)... 170 - Jesse Reiner (5-7) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Jesse Reiner (Hutchinson) 5-7 received a bye... Quarterfinal - Jesse Reiner (Hutchinson) 5-7 won by fall over Ahmed Abdelal (Woodbury) 11-1 (Fall 3:45)... Semifinal - Connor Thell (Henry Sibley) 9-8 won by major decision over Jesse Reiner (Hutchinson) 5-7 (MD 10-2)... 3rd Place Match - Connor Simon (St Charles) 11-5 won by decision over Jesse Reiner (Hutchinson) 5-7 (Dec 6-5)... 182 - Hayden VanderVoort (12-7) placed 2nd and scored 24.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Hayden VanderVoort (Hutchinson) 12-7 received a bye... Quarterfinal - Hayden VanderVoort (Hutchinson) 12-7 won by fall over Aden Rollins (Sauk Rapids-Rice) 3-9 (Fall 1:56)... Semifinal - Hayden VanderVoort (Hutchinson) 12-7 won by fall over Riley Keenan (Cannon Falls) 12-4 (Fall 5:39)... 1st Place Match - Brock Rinehart (Woodbury) 26-0 won by major decision over Hayden VanderVoort (Hutchinson) 12-7 (MD 14-2)... 220 - Cody Kurth (16-3) placed 1st and scored 30.0 team points.Champ. Round 1 - Cody Kurth (Hutchinson) 16-3 received a bye... Quarterfinal - Cody Kurth (Hutchinson) 16-3 won by fall over Vicente Deleon (Byron) 13-7 (Fall 5:16)... Semifinal - Cody Kurth (Hutchinson) 16-3 won by fall over Mason Barrows (Woodbury) 17-7 (Fall 1:46)... 1st Place Match - Cody Kurth (Hutchinson) 16-3 won by fall over Seth Arndt (Rochester Century) 17-2 (Fall 3:06)... 285 - Tanner Gill (10-9) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Tanner Gill (Hutchinson) 10-9 received a bye... Quarterfinal - Denis Tokin (Woodbury) 8-4 won by fall over Tanner Gill (Hutchinson) 10-9 (Fall 2:47)... Cons. Round 2 - Tanner Gill (Hutchinson) 10-9 received a bye.... Cons. Semi - Tanner Gill (Hutchinson) 10-9 won by fall over Ethan Chaney (Woodbury) 6-6 (Fall 0:20)... 5th Place Match - Trenton Willner (Woodbury) 6-4 won by fall over Tanner Gill (Hutchinson) 10-9 (Fall 1:01)