“It feels awesome, just awesome,” Riley Gill said after Hutchinson downed St. Peter 35-30. “It's the first time in 17 years, and we've always been so close. To finally do it, it's amazing.”
It was supposed to be a down year for the Tigers. There wasn't much chatter of them being able to compete for a section title. There was even talk amongst the team that they weren't even sure that they could do what they did the year prior. It only took a couple of duals for the team to realize that maybe they're a little better than even they anticipated.
“After a couple duals in we just realized how much of a team it was and how good we were at all being together,” freshman Hayden VanderVoort said. “Working together as a team and that's when it really started to change.”
In the Section 2AA semifinals against Tri-City United, the Tigers also survived a score there as well. They were only up two in the final match, but senior Cody Kurth did what he has done all year and secured the win to advance to the finals. The No. 1 seed Scott West lost in the semifinals to St.Peter for a huge upset.
St. Peter carried that momentum into the finals early. Hutch won two of the first three matched for a 7-5 lead. But St. Peter won the next four matches, with three of them resulting in bonus points for a 24-7 lead. Cale Luthens, Gill, and VanderVoort won the next three with VanderVoort getting a major decision to cut the lead to 24-17. But at 182, Brady Anderson was pinned for a 17-30 lead with just three matches remaining.
Hutch caught a break at 195 when Alex Nelson won via medical forfeit which made it 23-30. The Tigers now needed a win and a major decision to just tie the game. It was Tanner Gill's turn to save the season for Hutch and was it ever clutch. Tanner Gill was up 8-2 going into the final period. In the final period, he came so close to pinning his opponent numerous times. But he finally came through to win by pin and making the final match for all the marbles.
The final match wasn't even close with Kurth pinning his opponent in the first period for the Tigers to win their first section title in 17 years. The team's resiliency showed up when it mattered the most.
“We have a good bond together as a team,” Kurth said of the comeback. “It's easy to fight back when you have your whole team next to you.”
The win was a huge moment for the wrestling program. Many years the team has come close to capturing a title and now they finally push through. A lot of the wrestlers watched the team when they were younger, competing for titles. Now, they are the one's doing it. They are the one's who will inspire the next generation to want to wrestle and maybe make it to state. A journey that has now come full circle.
“Growing up, I would go to all the section tournaments and team sections,” Kurth said. “”It was always close and tough but we never made it. To be in my senior year and make it now, is really nice.”
Now the boys prepare for the individual sections that will take place at Hutchinson High School next weekend. There wasn't much studying from the team on other wrestlers who might wrestle in their weight class. But the most important thing is that they are going to state as a team. There is a lot of talent on the team to send a couple individually, but if that happens, it's just gravy for them.
“There's a great handful of us that have an opportunity to wrestle (at state) as an individual,” Luthens said. “Now we're going as a team, it would be fun to do both though.”
Although the season had it's ups and downs, the team stilled stayed strong and pushed when the going got tough. Now they are section champions and are forever etched in Hutchinson history.
“It's just crazy,” VanderVoort said. “It's amazing, a surreal experience.”
Section 2AA Finals (Feb. 15)
#2 Hutchinson 33, #3 Tri-City United 25
106 - Zach Balma (T) over Max Martin Fall 1:11... 113 - Grant Peirce (H) over Chris Johnson Dec 3-2... 120 - Brant Lemieux (T) over Treyton Card Dec 10-9... 126 - Cole Franek (T) over Parker Peterson Fall 3:19... 132 - Tristian Lang (H) over Carter O`Malley Fall 2:41... 138 - Caleb Whipps (T) over Payton Jepsen Maj 9-1... 145 - Camden Kron (H) over Caden O`Malley DQ... 152 - Cale Luthens (H) over Adam Fredrickson Dec 7-1... 160 - Marco Reyes (T) over Riley Gill Dec 10-5... 170 - Hayden VanderVoort (H) over Brody Rud Dec 7-2... 182 - Alex Nelson (H) over Riley O`Malley Dec 7-6... 195 - Brady Andersen (H) over Tegan Determan Dec 4-2... 220 - Jose Reyes (T) over Tanner Gill Dec 11-6... 285 - Cody Kurth (H) over Robert Bastyr Fall 1:53
#2 Hutchinson 35, #5 St. Peter 30
106 - NaKiye Mercado (P) over Max Martin TF 20-4... 113 - Treyton Card (H) over Taylen Travaille Maj 12-0... 120 - Grant Peirce (H) over Amir Loredo Hollon Dec 12-9... 126 - Noah Hunt (P) over Parker Peterson Fall 2:14... 132 - Brogan Hanson (P) over Tristian Lang SV-1 7-5... 138 - Nathan Fogal (P) over Payton Jepsen Maj 15-3... 145 - Michael Connor (P) over Camden Kron Fall 3:51... 152 - Cale Luthens (H) over Wareke Gillette Dec 4-3... 160 - Riley Gill (H) over Cole Filand Dec 9-3... 170 - Hayden VanderVoort (H) over Kole Guth Maj 12-3... 182 - Eli Hunt (P) over Brady Andersen Fall 0:53... 195 - Alex Nelson (Hutchinson) over Connor Travaille MFF... 220 - Tanner Gill (H) over Nathan Pettis Fall 5:25... 285 - Cody Kurth (H) over Jason Beckman Fall 2:20