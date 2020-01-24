The No.11 Hutchinson wrestling team beat conference foe Orono 51-13 Thursday night.
The team had many wrestlers score bonus points in their matches. Max Martin (106), Treyton Card (113), Payton Jepsen (138), and Camden Kron (145) all won their matches by fall. Grant Peirce (120), Jay Rickersten (132), and Cody Kurth (220) won their matches via major decision.
Parker Peterson (126), Cale Luthens (152), and Hayden VanderVoort (170) won their matches by decision to round the victors.
The Tigers next match will be triangular against Maple Lake and Milaca on Tuesday Jan. 28.
#11 Hutchinson 51, Orono 13 (Jan. 23)
Individual Results:
106 – Max Martin (H) fall over Jack Euster (O) 0:15... 113 – Treyton Card (H) fall over Dominick Kariniemi (O) 0:30... 120 - #6 Grant Peirce (H) won 12-4 maj. dec over Mason Pankonin (O)... 126 – Parker Peterson (H) won 5-4 dec. over Blake Ament (O)... 132 – Jay Rickersten (H) won 14-4 maj. dec over Eli McKown (O)... 138 – Payton Jepsen (H) fall over Gustavo Cano Garnica (O) 5:04... 145 – Camden Kron (H) fall over Olver Stevenson (O) 5:45... 152 – #8 Cale Luthens won 5-3 dec. over Jacob Schmid (O)... 160 – Jesse Reiner (H) lost 10-1 maj. dec to Noah Arneson (O)... 170 - #9 Hayden VanderVoort (H) won 3-0 dec. over John McCuskey (O)... 182 – Brady Anderson (H) lost by fall to Johnny Harstad (O) 5:35... 195 - #9 Alex Nelson (H) lost 5-3 dec. to David Wilfert (O)... 220 – #6 Cody Kurth (H) won 16-5 maj. dec over Shea Albrecht (O)... 285 – Tanner Gill won by forfeit