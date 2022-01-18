Although she calls herself a sprinter at heart, Gina Plotz of Hutchinson has run her share of marathons. On Sunday she ran her fifth at the Rock ’n’ Roll Arizona Marathon in Tempe. While each one comes with special memories, this latest marathon was special as she did it in part as a way to grieve following a personal tragedy this past fall.
Plotz ran her first marathon in 2015, following the birth of her first daughter, Emma, who is now 7. From there it became a bit of a tradition to run a marathon following the birth of each of her children.
“For every kid I have, I was going to do a marathon,” she said. “That was my goal to get back in shape.”
True to her word, Plotz continued to run a marathon following the births of each of her children. She now has three daughters: Emma; Quinn, who is 4; and Olivia, who will be 2 in March. She’s also run the Walt Disney Marathon, Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, the Twin Cities Marathon, and the Iowa Run4Troops Marathon.
This past year, Gina and her husband, Evan, were expecting their fourth child until the couple suffered a miscarriage in September. As you’d expect, it was difficult for the family, and especially Gina, who was also beginning a new job.
“There were lots of changes happening, and then we added this (miscarriage) on top of it,” she said.
The same week Gina began the miscarriage process, she had also planned a virtual rollerblading marathon with a friend. Despite all she was going through, she hit the Luce Line State Trail and went all 26 miles on wheels.
“It was one of the silliest things I’ve ever done, but it was also one of the most impactful things I’ve done,” she said.
Although she was happy to have completed the rollerblading marathon, she was inspired and told her husband she wanted to do more. She wanted to run a real marathon, just like she had following the births of her first three babies.
“I felt like it would give me time to grieve and let my body heal for the three to four months needed before trying to have another baby,” Gina said. “So that’s kind of how this all started.”
A month after her miscarriage, in mid-November, Gina registered for the Arizona marathon, giving her about 50 days to train and prepare. She knew she had her husband’s support but felt she would need more to meet her goal. So she started a Facebook group called the BET Challenge, which stands for Blessing, Encouragement and Thankfulness.
“I didn’t want to make this marathon about me, is kind of what I told Evan,” Gina said. “He asked me what I was going to do, and I was like, how can I keep myself motivated, and we came up with this idea.”
It was a small group, about 10 of Gina’s friends and family, but it was enough to keep her going and encourage her training. One of those who joined the group was Christie Hantge, Gina’s co-coach for the Hutchinson High School girls track and field team.
“You can’t find many people … that love running and talking about running as much as us,” Hantge said. “When she said she was running her fifth marathon, I was excited for her.”
Gina and the group shared motivational posts while she trained, but they also wanted to take their encouragement a step further. So for every day that Gina trained, everyone in the group put $1 into a fund to be donated to Common Cup Ministry. This past Saturday, before Gina flew out to Arizona, the group donated $600.
“It was super fun,” Hantge said. “When she invited me, I didn’t think about not doing it. It was a great way to support her and raise money for Common Cup.”
A lot of thinking
People often ask Gina what she does to keep from getting bored when she’s running and training for hours. During her recent workouts, she often listened to the Bible or Netflix Christmas movies, but she also did lots of thinking.
“You would not believe all the things you can think about when you’re just running by yourself for an hour or two. It’s been really good,” she said about the healing experience. “I think a lot about my friends, too. I remind myself that (miscarriage) is more common than I had processed … 1-in-4 women have a miscarriage, and that was way more than I thought.”
As she trained and shared her story with others, she learned from more of her friends who had gone through the same thing and understood how she felt. Her BET Challenge group was also there to comfort her, even if it was doing nothing more than just liking one of her encouraging posts for the day.
“Just knowing that when I post in the morning, and a couple people comment back or they like a picture, I feel like it’s an act of love,” Gina said. “They don’t have to comment, they don’t have to do anything. But the fact they’re helping me through this has been really encouraging.”
After less than two months of training, she ran the marathon Sunday and finished in 4:39.16. But more important than finishing the race or getting back in shape, Gina was able to find solace in herself and in others to process a difficult situation.
“Coming out with my story, it was comforting to know there were other people who could walk along side me because they had been there before,” she said.