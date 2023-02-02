Some external factors are beyond your control as a farmer, including weather, unexpected machinery malfunctions or health issues. But there are other areas where in-depth planning and thoughtful management techniques can make a world of difference. Here’s a look.
NEW STRATEGIES
Sometimes, the more experience we have, the more set in our ways we become. Developing new strategies becomes harder because we’ve become comfortable with what worked in the past. But deeply ingrained lessons don’t have to be the only ones you learn. In a constantly changing world, fresh ideas are always just over the next horizon — and they may open the door for new areas of productivity or profitability. Challenge yourself to shake up your business plan, including updated goals, different livestock or purchasing relationships. If you’re forward thinking enough, this plan might smooth the way for bank funding that will form the foundation of exciting new initiatives.
HIRING EVALUATION
Whether your aim is to sustain an existing farm or to start a new operation, the next critical element of business management is hiring. Under your close supervision, they’ll deal with hooves on the ground, contract negotiations in the office and maintaining your operation on the property. If the right people aren’t in place, you could become bogged down in everyday tasks rather than performing as you’re meant to in a leadership role. The best workers are typically promoted from within, since they are deeply aware of how the operation works. Start-ups often begin with trusted friends and family members in key roles. Just remember that working with people you already have a close relationship with can be complicated, so you may want to eventually transition into a different hiring model.
GOOD RECORD KEEPING
Once you’ve developed a business plan and settled on a staff, it’s important to take careful note of everything that happens — with a focus on cash flow, including expenses and income. Great record-keeping systems help you more easily monitor production and other critical information in real time. Financial statements will give you a snapshot idea of how things are going with the books, while monthly and annual operational reports detail how you’re doing with cattle, stocking rate and pasture management, among other things.
Source: Green Shoot Media