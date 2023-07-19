Today we bow our heads in remembrance of Shane Sprenger, a Hutchinson graduate and beloved son, brother, and uncle. Shane went missing back in November of 2021 near Blue River, Oregon. While his family never stopped looking for him, in June of 2023 the Lane County Sheriff's Office revealed they had identified remains that matched those of Shane Sprenger.
The exact nature of Sprenger’s death is unknown and the Lane County Sheriff's Office are still actively investigating the case.
Shane Sprenger
Shane was the only boy in a family of five kids, a middle child with two older sisters and two younger sisters. They lived on a farm in rural Winthrop until Shane was in sixth grade, at that time they moved to Hutchinson. Growing up they had a lot of good times, some mischief and many great memories.
Shane's family said his personality was contagious to everyone he met. He was the most laid back, soft-spoken and kindhearted person you would meet. He always had a smile on his face. He was quick to offer support to anyone in need, whether that be someone who needed a shoulder to lean on or someone who needed a hand with a building project, and he never expected or asked for anything in return. He loved his dog Greta, fishing and being outdoors. He was an amazing carpenter and was looking forward to finally building his own home.
Shane's family said they didn’t see him often since he moved to Oregon but when he came back to Minnesota on visits, he was the highlight of every family gathering, everyone was so excited to see him, catch up and just be around him. They were all very connected to Shane and on every visit, it felt like he was never gone. He will be dearly missed by his mother, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, and his friends.
A celebration of Shane’s life will be held later this fall.
Family Statement
It’s been an excruciating year and a half for our family since Shane went missing on Nov 2, 2021. He was 47 at the time of his disappearance.
We are devastated and our hearts shattered to receive confirmation of his passing. Shane was a gentle soul, a selfless provider, a skilled and trusted carpenter, and the hardest worker we know. He was accepting of everyone and loyal to all that loved him.
His was a senseless death and there is more to uncover on what transpired the day he went missing. We are eager to see truth and justice prevail. Please contact Lane County Sheriff at 541-682-4150 and reference case #21-6268. Or, if you'd rather, you can submit an anonymous tip on www.crimestoppersoforegon.com. Tips submitted to Crime Stoppers of Oregon are 100% secure and untraceable.
More Information about Shane’s disappearance can be found on Facebook, “Missing in Blue River Oregon area: Find Shane Sprenger.”
Thank you to everyone who has and continues to work on this case. The support we have received has been incredible and for that we are grateful.