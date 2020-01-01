From the very beginning, Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson disagreed.
In the popular Broadway musical "Hamilton," the titular character Hamilton sings about his ongoing feuds with the then-secretary of state, Jefferson: “We have fought on like 75 different fronts.”
And they did — on everything from creating a national bank to, yes, about how to conduct the first census.
The U.S. Constitution mandated a population count of every person who lived in the new nation. But Hamilton and Jefferson disagreed about how to use the census count to grant state political representation in Congress.
President George Washington broke the stalemate and used the presidential veto for the very first time. He eventually approved a variation of Jefferson’s apportionment method.
HOW THE CENSUS DECIDES POLITICAL REPRESENTATION
Nearly 230 years ago, before Hamilton died dueling Vice President Aaron Burr in 1804, he faced Jefferson in the political arena. They clashed on nearly every issue, including how to use the count of every person in the nascent nation.
Their main dispute was over how the census would determine congressional representation for the states. It all came down to the math. They had very different ideas about the formula for determining representation based on population.
“Jefferson was adamant,” said Census Bureau Historian Sharon Tosi Lacey. “So was Hamilton, whose method was used in the first apportionment bill sent to President George Washington. After consulting with his Cabinet, Washington exercised the first-ever presidential veto and sent the bill back to Congress.”
In the end, the founders used a variation of Jefferson’s method, “even though it meant fewer seats for his home state of Virginia,” Lacey said.
Disagreements over the method of apportionment arose every 10 years as new territories gained statehood and states vied to keep or increase their number of congressional seats.
Several other apportionment methods were used until 1940, when Huntington-Hill/Equal Proportions became the permanent method, Lacey said.
WHAT IS A CENSUS AND WHY IS IT IMPORTANT?
Once a decade, America comes together to count every resident in the United States, creating national awareness of the importance of the census and its valuable statistics. The census was first taken in 1790, as mandated by the Constitution.
The six inquiries in 1790 called for the name of the head of the family and the number of persons in each household of the following descriptions:
- Free White males of 16 years and upward (to assess the country's industrial and military potential)
- Free White males under 16 years
- Free White females
- All other free persons
- Slaves
Under the general direction of Jefferson, marshals took the census in the original 13 states, plus the districts of Kentucky, Maine, and Vermont, and the Southwest Territory (Tennessee).
The 2020 Census will ask:
- The number of people living or staying in a home on April 1, 2020.
- Whether the home is owned with or without a mortgage, rented or occupied without rent.
- A phone number for a person in the home.
- The name, sex, age, date of birth and race of each person in the home.
- Whether each person is of Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin.
- The relationship of each person to a central person in the home.
If you're a fan of genealogy research, you know of the value of census data. It's an official place to go to discover family information. Census records are available for 1790-1940. They are maintained by the National Archives and Records Administration.
The information the census provides is the basis for reapportioning congressional seats, redistricting, the number Electoral College votes each state gets and the distribution of more than $675 billion in federal funds annually to support states, counties and communities’ vital programs — impacting housing, education, transportation, employment, health care and public policy.
The goal of the 2020 Census is to count everyone who lives in the United States next spring. It officially starts counting people in January 2020 in remote Toksook Bay, Alaska. Most households in the nation will receive invitations in the mail to respond (online, by phone or by mail) in March 2020. The Census Bureau will begin advertising nationwide in January 2020 to increase awareness about the importance and benefits of participating in the 2020 Census.
In case you were wondering, your data is confidential. Federal law protects your census responses. Your answers can only be used to produce statistics. By law, the information cannot be shared with immigration enforcement agencies, law enforcement agencies, or allow it to be used to determine your eligibility for government benefits.
For more information about the 2020 Census, visit census.gov.