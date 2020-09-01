Don Parker, communication studies faculty at Inver Hills Community College, nominated Doug Hanneman for the Outstanding Alumni Award. “Doug is a great example of a student who learned his craft here at Inver Hills, and then used it to be of service throughout his career, and even now in retirement,” Parker wrote.
Born and raised in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Doug Hanneman is a graduate of Oshkosh West High School, Class of 1973.
Hanneman’s association with Inver Hills Community College goes back to the 1970s. He became a student at Inver Hills in winter quarter 1974, and joined the Inver Hills student newspaper, the Forum, where he wrote news stories and features. He also took journalism courses at the college.
“The learning opportunities offered at Inver Hills provided me with a terrific foundation for a rewarding career that focused on community,” Hanneman said. “I’m indebted to the college for giving me such a great start.
“Those opportunities ranged from the journalism classes that allowed me to meet and write about fascinating people, to an internship with DARTS, which introduced me to people who were aging with grace to service classes that opened my eyes to the needs of all people. All of those learning experiences offered by Inver Hills centered around community.
“As a reporter for the student newspaper in 1976, I wrote a story about DARTS, which had been started by Inver Hills as a community service for older adults and was based at the college during its first five years,” he recalled.
Inspired by his work advocating for the interests of older adults, Hanneman co-founded Good Age in 1981 with Parker. Originally designed as a newspaper to keep seniors informed, Minnesota Good Age still serves the greater Twin Cities area today. In 1991, the Minnesota Gerontological Association recognized Hanneman for his work with seniors by naming him Outstanding Gerontologist of the Year.
Hanneman served as editor of the South Washington County Bulletin from 1996–2001. He continued his journalism career as editor of the Hutchinson Leader, retiring in 2018. His work at both newspapers garnered National Newspaper Association and Minnesota Newspaper Association awards, including prestigious first-place honors in General Excellence awards at the national level.
Hanneman stays busy in his retirement by volunteering with his church and numerous community-service organizations. He works to inform Minnesotans age 62 or older about opportunities to take tuition-free classes for minimal fees at Inver Hills and other Minnesota State two-year colleges.
The 2020 Outstanding Alumnus lives with his wife, Kathy, in Hutchinson, Minnesota. Doug and Kathy have two grown sons, four grandchildren and two dogs.
Q&A WITH DOUG HANNEMAN
How did your journalism studies at Inver Hills help prepare you for your career as a newspaper editor?
My journalism instructor at Inver Hills was Jonathan Frerichs, who offered his students a great amount of individualized attention that I might not have received had I attended a larger school. In fact, I was his only student in a News Editing class, which I greatly appreciated.
Perhaps it was that individualized attention that helped me practice later what is known in the industry as collaborative editing. Collaborative editing is when the reporter submits her or his story, the editor reviews it, and then the editor sits down with the reporter to discuss those changes. The reporter might agree or disagree with the edits, but at least there’s some give and take and there’s learning that goes on.
I practiced that approach throughout my career. At many newspapers, the editor simply makes the changes, and the reporter learns about them when the newspaper comes off the press. I believe the collaborative approach helps both the editor and reporter avoid breaking the First Commandment of Editing, which is “Do No Harm.”
Why should college students work hard to improve their writing skills?
When I’ve spoken to students about our trade — and I worked with some amazingly gifted high school and college interns during my career — I’ve told them that writing is a skill they will use all their life no matter the career they pursue. Whatever our vocation might be, we need to express ourselves clearly and concisely. And this doesn’t just apply to teachers, managers or people in the news business.
I’ve learned from a number of gifted writers who weren’t journalists. One of the best writing coaches I met during my working years was a lieutenant at the Hutchinson Police Department who required all of his officers to write well. He didn’t tolerate police reports with grammatical or punctuation errors. All of us reporters who depended on information from those police reports benefited from this lieutenant’s tenacity.
What advice would you give college students and alumni regarding lifelong learning?
During the first half of my career, I learned about the importance of lifelong learning from the hundreds of older people I interviewed. That continued when I transitioned into community journalism. It might seem a cliche to say that once you stop learning, you might as well be dead, but I think that’s true. And learning isn’t just about taking college courses or community ed courses, though I certainly recommend those, of course.
In my trade, I attended scores of industry seminars and workshops, and read many newspaper trade publications. I have a closet full of materials from those classes and publications, and I shared those materials as often as I could with the reporters I worked with. But probably the best learning took place while I was on the job, when I would run into a problem and had to seek out solutions.
We have many bright, innovative people in our industry. And we’re constantly learning, which has made our trade so rewarding. It’s really painful to see what is happening to newspapers and these reporters and editors now. People are turning to local news outlets today more than they have in years, seeking information related to COVID-19. But advertising revenue has cratered and many newspapers are slashing wages and laying off folks. ... It’s shocking to see what is going on. If people don’t receive their local news from professionals who have been trained to gather and deliver them the news, how will they get it?