The Steve and Kelli Reiner family of rural Hutchinson has seen a lot of growth in the past few decades. And the 2020 University of Minnesota Farm Family of the Year from McLeod County isn't content with just the one operation.
"Even my dad wouldn't recognize some of it," Steve said. "It's changed a lot in the past 15-20 years."
FAMILY HISTORY
It all started with Steve's grandparents — Ed from the Hutchinson-Stewart area and Melina from Winsted — who were married in the 1920s. After marriage they relocated to Kimball where they farmed near the ski hill there until the mid 1940s. They then moved, along with Steve's father (Willard) and uncle (Allan), and bought a farm across the road from where the Reiner family now farms south of Hutchinson. Allan lives on the original land purchase.
"The farm I am on came up for sale shortly after that," Steve said. "And they bought that."
When Willard and Allan started farming, they worked separately but still stuck together, sharing machinery between the two operations.
Originally, the family had 160 acres south of Hutchinson, but the expansion added on another 160 acres. It remained that way until the late 1970s when the family bought another 80 acres. It stayed that way until Steve graduated from Hutchinson High School in the late 1980s and started renting land.
"I was able to purchase a neighboring farm in 1988," Steve said. "That was kind of the beginning."
His father (Willard) had a small dairy farm.
"I was more the land farmer. I wasn't into dairy," Steve said. "We just continued that route until 1994 and he sold the cattle."
The family wasn't alone in the change. Many dairy operations in the state sold around that time.
"There was so much dairy in McLeod County. Every farm had dairy," Steve said. "Not many now."
Steve and Kelli married in 1995. Kelli wasn't a farmer, but she knew the world.
"Her dad hauled milk. He was a milk hauler for 30-plus years," Steve said. "She understood the long hours."
Willard died in the fall of 2005, and that's when Steve and Kelli took on his 200 acres.
"I was farming quite a bit on the land myself," Steve said. "And at that point I was larger than him on acreage."
He'd also started a second business: Reiner Enterprises, a trucking and municipal snow plowing business.
"What kid doesn't like trucks?" Steve said. "That was something I kind of enjoyed. It evolved into a small business."
The first storm he plowed in Hutchinson was the 1991 Halloween blizzard.
"We've plowed snow in town ever since," he said. "Though we've kind of changed directions now and do more township roads."
Kelli, who handles bookkeeping for all of the family enterprises, also started another business: Hutchinson Countryside Retreat. Converted homes on the farm land offer scrap booking and quilting retreats for groups of visitors.
Steve and Kelli have kept busy outside of business as well. Steve has been a Hassan Valley Township supervisor since 2005 and has served on the McLeod County Corn and Soybean Growers board for nine years. He also served on the Ditch Committee. Kelli is active in 4-H and served as a club leader for five years. The family is part of Vineyard United Methodist Church and serves on committees for the congregation.
FAMILY ON THE FARM
Steve, who grew up on the farm, always knew that was the life for him.
"There was never really a doubt," he said.
Even before graduation from Hutchinson High School, he rented a piece of land.
"My dad guided me but let me make my own mistakes," Steve said.
He also raised a few pigs, having started for a 4-H project.
All three of Steve and Kelli's kids — Kaitlyn, Mitchell and Tyler — have run the grain cart and all three have shoveled corn.
Kaitlyn is a nursing student at North Dakota State University. Mitchell recently graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in agricultural sciences and is taking a more active role on the farm as Allan has started retirement. Tyler just began his junior year in high school.