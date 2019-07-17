Next seven days
Wednesday, July 17
Art at the Park is 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays through July 31 at the South Park Shelter in Hutchinson. This event is for elementary-age children. Sponsored by Peace Lutheran Church, the participants will learn about the Bible through artwork. Admission is free and the public is welcome. No advance registration required. For more information, call Sandy at 320-587-3031.
Love comedy? Youth age 8 or older are welcome at the Improv Club at 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, July 17, 24, 31 and Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28, at the Dassel Public Library, 460 Third St. N. Heather, the librarian, is teaching this class on improvisational theater. No lines to learn, you and your friends come up with the ideas. This event is free and at the end of the summer a performance is scheduled during Red Rooster Days. For more information, call the library at 320-275-3756.
It’s Toddler Time at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. This event is at 10:15 a.m. and continues through Aug. 7. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-693-2483.
Peace Lutheran Church’s Noon Concert Series features Brandon Begnaud and Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon, piano and organ duets, at noon at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. Future performers include: July 24: Stoney Point with Brian Brosz, Robin Kashuba and Lucy Newcomb; July 31: BASICS and Aug. 7: Chuck Thiel on concertina. Admission is free to the concert and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3031.
Public reception for the “Then and Now” exhibit and “Becoming Whole, In Pieces: Works by the Minnesota Mosaic Guild” is 5-7:30 p.m. tonight at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Admission is free and the public is welcome. “The Now and Then” exhibit hangs through Friday, July 19, and “Becoming Whole, In Pieces” shows through Thursday, Aug. 22. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. For more information, call 320-587-7278.
Discover Taijifit with the Rev. Jill Warner. She leads a free community Taijifit class at 6 p.m. at New Journey United Church of Christ Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson; 320-587-2125.
Passport to the Parks event: Books and Baseball with the Huskies 6:15-10 p.m. at Dave Mooney Baseball Complex, 301 Ontario St. S.E., Hutchinson. Children are welcome to read with Huskies players, run the bases and watch the game prior to the game: Huskies vs. the Cokato Kernels. Each child will receive a free book, hot dog and water. This event is for children age 4-10. Please arrive by 6:15 p.m. Kids and parents get free admission until 7 p.m. For more information, email cheryl@achieveresultstogether.com.
Hutchinson Community Running Group welcomes runners of all abilities. It meets at 6:50 p.m. in Library Square. The 3-mile run, which loops around the city begins at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Texas Hold’em is at 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34; 320-693-9008.
Love a good whodunit? The Litchfield Public Library, 216 Marshall Ave. N., hosts a mystery book club 7-8 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month.The next meeting is Aug. 21. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Thursday, July 18
Litchfield has two farmers markets on Thursdays: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. in Central Park and 2-5:30 p.m. in the Muddy Cow parking lot, 915 U.S. Highway 12 E.
Glencoe Farmers Market is 3-6 p.m. Thursdays on the former Economart site at 11th Street and Greeley Avenue in downtown Glencoe.
Beginner Book Club welcomes students age 6-12 at 3:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 Marshall Ave. N. This activity meets the third Thursday of the month. The next session is July 18; 320-693-2483.
Get a jump on Hutchinson Crazy Days 5-7 p.m. Stop by the Welcome Station on the corner of Main Street and Washington Avenue in downtown Hutchinson. A savings lanyard will be given to the first 100 families. Also bring one receipt from Thursday to the Welcome Station for an opportunity to be entered in a prize drawing. Receipts must be dated July 18, 2019, and from a Hutchinson, Minnesota, business; 320-587-5252.
Free swim 5-8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Aquatic Center, 900 Harrington St. S.W.; 320-234-5641.
Live music by Tim and Kristi 6-8 at Concerts in Central Park, Litchfield’s summer concert series.
Live music by Lowell Schubert and Friends at 6 p.m. at the Silver Lake Summer Concert Series at Veterans Memorial Park in Silver Lake. Future performers include: July 25: George Palma Band; and Aug. 1: Jim’s Brewers. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the upper level of the Silver Lake Auditorium. For more information, call Sandy Posusta at 320-510-1937.
Harland Anderson, a 1966 graduate of Dassel High School, is performing guitar and vocal music at 6:30 p.m. at the historic Mushroom building along U.S. Highway 12 in Dassel. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music. This event is part of the summer “Cool it at the Mushroom” events sponsored by the Dassel Area Historical Society. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Refreshments will be available for purchase. In case of inclement weather, the entertainment will be moved to the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N. The final event in the “Cool it at the Mushroom” summer series is Thursday, July 25. For more information, call the History Center at 320-275-3077.
Friday, July 19
Story Hour is 10-11 a.m. at the Dassel Public Library, 460 Third St. N. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-275-3756.
Hutchinson Crazy Days: Picnic in the Park 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. This event features a $5 lunch, live music and games for kids. For more information, call the Hutchinson Downtown Association at 320-234-5652.
Dassel Farmers Market is open 2:30-5:30 p.m. weekly at Bandstand Park along Atlantic Avenue in downtown Dassel.
Piano music by Marc Vaillancourt 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas in downtown Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
It’s opening night for the FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato’s musical “Man of La Mancha.” The six-show run, which spans this weekend and next is at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, with all shows at the Dassel-Cokato Performing Arts Center, 4852 Reardon St. S.W., Cokato. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door; fungusamongusplayers.org.
Friday-Sunday, July 19-21
Cosmos Space Festival features Minn-E-Rods at 6 p.m. Friday in the City Park followed by live music by Up South from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Mug Shots. Saturday highlights include an antique tractor pull at 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, kiddie parade at 2:30 p.m. at the Ball Park, fireworks at dusk and live music by South 40 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Mug Shots. Sunday features the Lions pedal tractor pull at 11 a.m. at the Fire Hall, Space Festival Parade at 2 p.m., a classic car cruise at 3 p.m., live music by Larry Donner 3- 6 p.m. in the City Park, pig races at 3:30 p.m. in the City Park and drawings at 6 p.m. in the City Park. For more information, visit the Cosmos Space Festival on Facebook.
Saturday, July 20
Passport to the Parks event: Lunch at Law Enforcement Park 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The public is welcome to stop by, have a free hot dog lunch and visit with officers of the McLeod County Sheriff’s office, Minnesota State Patrol and Hutchinson Police Services.
Jamie Risner of JRRYoga Studio is teaching a free outdoor yoga class 11-11:40 a.m. at the Hutchinson Farmers Market at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. Bring a yoga mat or beach towel. Space is limited. To reserve your spot, go to jrryoga.com/schedule. The next free class is Saturday, Aug. 17. For more information, email jrr.yoga@gmail.com.
Vineyard United Methodist Church is hosting Karaoke for the Food Shelf 5-7 p.m. at the Hutchinson VFW, 241 First Ave. S.E. This event is a fun fundraiser for the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf. For more information, call Sara Hein at 952-451-9219.
Sunday, July 21
Tyler Herwig is performing 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Future performers include: July 28: Trent Shaw; Aug. 4 Two Tone Duo; Aug. 11: Josie Sanken; Aug. 18: Rhinestone; Aug. 25: Traveled Ground; Sept. 1: Marco Vendrame; Sept. 8: Chloe Hope; Sept. 15: Trent Shaw; Sept. 22: Jolly Ramblers and Sept. 29: Bill Litzau and Open Highway. The series continues through November. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Huskies vs. DC Saints at 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Field.
Monday, July 22
Hometown Golf Challenge Tailgating Party at 11 a.m. at Oakdale Golf Club. This event is sponsored by the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call the Chamber at 320-587-5252. To register, visit bit.ly/2019ChamberGolf.
Open swimming is offered 12:30-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Litchfield High School pool, 901 N. Gilman Ave. Admission is $1. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Kid Summer Open Mic is a new program 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Youth age 10-18 are welcome to share their talents. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The next session is 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26; 320-693-2483.
Music in the Park features the Blues Dri at 6:30 p.m. Rain announcement will be made by noon Mondays on KDUZ Radio and KARP Radio. Rain location is the Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Future performers include: July 22: Blues Driver; July 29: Meire Grove Band; and Aug. 5: Gravel Road. For more information, visit Music in the Park’s Facebook page.
Texas Hold’em is at 7 p.m., at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay. It’s free to play. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
Play Texas Hold’em at 7 p.m. at Muddy Cow, 915 U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-373-5505.
Tuesday, July 23
Middle School Madness is for fifth- through eighth-graders. It has a new time and location — 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. This event is sponsored by Hutchinson Area Youth Ministries and continues into August. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Live Trivia at 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Summer dance is the activity 7-8:30 p.m. for Adaptive Recreation at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. Admission is $5; 320-234-5656.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, July 24
Noon Concert Series features Stoney Point with Brian Brosz, Robin Kashuba and Lucy Newcomb at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson; 320-587-3031.
Thursday, July 25
Registration is open for the annual flower show at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. This event welcomes horticultural specimens and arrangements. Music and refreshments will be served 2-4 p.m. during the public opening. For more information, call the history center at 320-275-3077.
Live music by Gravel Road 6-8 p.m. at Litchfield’s summer concert series, Concerts in Central Park. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Live music by Radio Acoustic 7-9 p.m. at Zellas in downtown Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Thursday-Sunday, July 25-28
Hutchinson Theatre Company presents “Happy Days: A New Musical” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 25-27, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Hutchinson High School auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for evening shows and 1:30 p.m. for matinee. Tickets are $20 and will go on sale in late June; hutchtheatre.org.
Litchfield Community Theatre is staging “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at Bernie Aaker Auditorium. For ticket information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Friday, July 26
Piano music by Shelby Lofgren 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas in downtown Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Live music by the Whiskey Pigs at 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S.
Friday-Sunday, July 26-28
Gates open at 8 a.m. for the three-day Orange Spectacular. It features Allis-Chalmers tractors and implements and takes place at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Highlights include live music by Stoney Point and Country Fried Grubers, field demonstrations, tractor pull, tractor ride, tractor parade, seminars, church service with the Rev. Tom Rakow of Grace Bible Church and more. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For the show schedule, visit bit.ly/2La8CTM.
The second weekend run of “The Man of La Mancha” opens at 7 p.m. at the Dassel-Cokato Performing Arts Center, 4852 Reardon St. S.W., Cokato. Additional shows are 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door; fungusamongusplayers.org.
Saturday, July 27
Deadline to register for Trail Cats Cycling, an introduction to mountain biking course for youth in fourth-through-12th grade. Coach Mike Roen is teaching this program. For more information or to register, email hutchtca@outlook.com.
It’s Brownton Days. Enjoy music 9 a.m.-4 p.m. by VJ Brunzy in Brownton’s City Park. Other activities include: 5K run/walk, bouncy houses, beer tent, craft expo, sand volleyball, dunk tank, face painting, clowns, noon-2 p.m., car show, noon-3 p.m., and a pet parade at 2 p.m. A street dance is 8 p.m.-midnight with live music by Open Highway. For more information, visit Brownton Days on Facebook.
Sibley Centennial Celebration: Prairie Party 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at Sibley State Park, 800 Sibley Park Road, New London. Take a guided hike, enjoy a picnic presentation, live music and more. For details, call Kelsey Olson at 320-354-2002.
Saturday-Sunday, July 27-28
Minnesota Pottery Festival is outdoors on the grounds of Clay Coyote Gallery and Pottery, 17614 240th St., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free; 320-587-2599.
Sunday, July 28
Live music by Trent Shaw 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson; 320-587-2922.
Monday, July 29
Music in the Park features the Meire Grove Band at 6:30 p.m. at Library Square. Social by McLeod County Relay for Life. Rain location is Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S.
Summer Music Jam is at 7 p.m. at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. All are welcome; 320-275-3077.
Tuesday, July 30
Open Mic Night 6-7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. This event is for students in grades seventh-12th. Teens can share their stories, poems, songs, skits or readings. Snacks will be provided. Admission is free. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Wednesday, July 31
Noon Concert Series features the BASICS at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson; 320-587-3031.
2 Sisters are hosting Outdoor Music by the Lake at the Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson. This free event features local musicians performing 5:30-9 p.m. Food and cash bar available.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is hosting zAmya Theater’s production of “A Prairie Homeless Companion” 7-8:30 p.m. This is a traveling live radio show broadcasting the realities of housing instability in southwest Minnesota, bringing visibility to rural homelessness. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY, AUG. 1-4
Meeker County Fair, 1230 N. Armstrong Ave., Litchfield. Gate admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students age 11-17 and free for students and seniors older than 70. For more information, visit meekerfair.com or email meekerfairinfo@gmail.com.
Friday, Aug 2
Relay for Life of McLeod County at Masonic/West River Park,1000 Les Kouba Parkway N.W., Hutchinson. Activities begin at 3 p.m. For more, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Friday-Sunday, Aug. 2-4
50th annual Pola-Czesky Days in Silver Lake. For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Crow River Area Breastfeeding Coalition is hosting the Big Latch On 9:30 a.m.-noon at Rotary Park, 760 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. This is an opportunity for people to gather together to breastfeed and offer peer support to each other. This event also features activities and giveaways.
Free family show of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” at Century 9, 766 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.; 320-849-3051.
Friday, Aug. 9
No Lines Improv comedy troupe is taking its show on the road to perform at 7 p.m. at the Cosmos Public Library, 230 Milkyway St. N. For more information, call the library at 320-440-1012.
Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 10-11
40th annual Heatwole Threshing Show, 15498 Walden Ave., Hutchinson. Steel-wheeled tractors are featured this year. Gates open at 11 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Are you inspired by the show at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts to try mosaic? If so, an adult workshop is planned 5:30-8 p.m. Local educator Melissa Ovadje is teaching the basics of mosaic technique. Each participant will design and make their own 8 inch by 8 inch tile. This class for is people age 16 or older. The fee is $35 for art center members and $45 for nonmembers. For more information or to register, call 320-587-7278 or visit hutchinsonarts.org.
Galleries, museums
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is hosting the “Manthei Farm Dioramas” exhibit through Labor Day. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
While at the museum visit the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county's nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum's library edition of Ancestry. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is offering discount admission of $2 from 4 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month June 25-Sept. 24. The museum is partnering with Hutchinson Health for this program. Regular hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The museum is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Admission is $4 (except on discounted Tuesdays). For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page or wheelandcog.com.
New this summer is free sidewalk chalk. Children are invited to express their creativity on the sidewalk by the Meeker County Historical Museum at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield. The museum also features local Meeker County and Civil War history. It is also the site of the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable, which meets the second Thursday of each month. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. Admission is free for members and for children younger than 12. Admission for nonmembers is $3. For more information, call 320-693-8911 or visit www.garminnesota.org.