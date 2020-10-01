Property taxpayers in the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School District shouldn’t see much change in their school taxes next spring. After looking at projected revenue needs for the 2021-2022 school year, the school board unanimously decided on Sept. 28 to increase the next proposed levy by $19,320, which is less than 1 percent above this year’s levy of $3,007,075.
That doesn’t mean the district won’t seek more in some areas. For example, it plans to raise about 2.3 percent more for general education — but that would be offset by less revenue for debt service and community education, resulting in a relatively small (0.64 percent) overall increase compared to last year.
Although most education revenue in Minnesota comes through allotments from the state legislature, using a formula based mostly on student enrollment, a portion of the total comes from property taxes. Most of the levy is set by local school boards, while other parts are authorized through voter-approved referendums. (In ACGC’s case, almost $360,000 of this proposed levy is voter-approved.)
Every fall, school officials look into a crystal ball to estimate the amount they need to raise for the next school year. Although the preliminary levy (due Sept. 30) is based upon their best “guesstimate,” it is sometimes modified by the time the final levy is set in late December. However, once a preliminary levy has been sent to the county auditor and the state department of education, local school boards are not allowed to further increase that year’s levy.
The school board set a public Truth in Taxation hearing for the proposed levy increase for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, in the ACGC High School Media Center. After the hearing, the school board could decide to lower the increase.
Return to school learning models
School administrators also briefed the board about the “hybrid” learning model at the junior/senior high school and the in-person elementary school program. Although most ACGC students are back in school at least two days per week, some students’ families have decided to keep their students in “distance learning” for the time being. Currently 29 K-4 students and 53 junior/senior high students are enrolled in the district’s distance learning options. In-class students who exhibit elevated temperatures or other signs of illness may be assigned to distance learning while quarantined.
When all enrollees (distance and in-person) are totaled, enrollment posted at 839 at the end of September, a decline of nine students from last spring’s enrollment of 848. (These numbers do not include those students whose families are “home schooling” them using non-district curriculum.)
Participation numbers in fall extra-curricular activities are similar to previous years, Activities Director Marj Maurer reported, except that total numbers in football (45) are down slightly from more than 50 in previous years. Extra sanitation and distancing measures are being taken.
Superintendent Nels Onstad and several board members praised the efforts of school staff (custodians, teachers, principals, kitchen and other support staff) in trying to meet the challenges of conducting school differently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It is a strain,” Onstad acknowledged. “We are trying to take what we learn and improve.” To date, daily student attendance is running around 95-97 percent.
Construction update
Virtually all facility renovations have been completed at the elementary building in Atwater, except for some issues with the security system and lighting. Work is still being finished on the administrative offices and on the exterior paneling of the junior/senior high in Grove City. Onstad expects everything to be completed within the next couple of weeks.
Other business
• In personnel matters, the board hired paraprofessional Kayla Denny and accepted the resignation of kitchen helper Alyssa Bergstrom.
• Vice Chair Megan Morrison reported that negotiations have begun with non-certified school staff contracts.
• Onstad indicated that the transfer of ownership of the Cosmos Learning Center from ACGC to the Southwest/West Central Service Cooperative is in the early stages of negotiation.