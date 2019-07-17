Summer is here, and it’s time to have fun in the sun enjoying the warm weather days.
These summer time recipes will help your kids cool down during these hot summer days. They are easy to make, and kids can help you make them. I think they taste better than the ones you buy and are a fraction of the cost when you make them at home with a few simple ingredients.
You can make an instant slushy with Kool-Aid mix. They are especially fun for kids in the summer. Slushies are easy and economical to make and there are lots of Kool-Aid flavors to try. You will need to use a blender to blend the ingredients. You can add ice cream for a delicious taste.
Kool-Aid Slushie
2 cups cold water
1 Kool-Aid packet
1/2 cup sugar
4 cups ice cubes
Place all ingredients in blender in order listed. Blend until smooth. Pour into four glasses and serve with straw or spoon.
This pretty, mermaid-inspired slushie is easy to make and full of flavor. The recipe uses a couple basic ingredients to make and is ready in 15 minutes.
Mermaid Layered Slushie
20-ounce green Gatorade
20-ounce blue Gatorade
20-ounce purple Gatorade
3 tablespoons sugar
Green, blue and red food coloring
6 cups ice cubes
Fill blender with green Gatorade, 1 tablespoon sugar, 4 drops green food coloring and 2 cups of ice. Blend on high for about 1 minute. Pour into glasses, filling each 1/3 of way and place in freezer for 5 minutes.
Rinse blender and add blue Gatorade, 1 tablespoon sugar, 4 drops of blue food coloring and 2 cups of ice. Blend on high for about 1 minute. Pour into glasses, filling another 1/3 of way and place in freezer for 5 minutes.
Rinse blender again, repeat process with purple Gatorade, 1 tablespoon sugar, 2 drops of red coloring and 2 drops of blue food coloring and 2 cups ice. Blend on high for 1 minute and fill remainder of glasses.
Makes 4 servings.
You can make an easy, fun, colorful summer treat that tastes delicious. It takes three ingredients, and you can make in a variety of colors to match the theme or season. The recipe doesn’t require an ice cream maker.
Easy Kool-Aid Sherbet
1 package Kool-Aid, any flavor
1 cup sugar
3 cups milk
In a large bowl, whisk together all three ingredients until sugar and Kool-Aid is dissolved. Pour into shallow dish, cover and place in freezer for about 2 hours or until mostly set. Place partially frozen sherbet back in bowl and mix with electric mixer until smooth. Refreeze in covered, shallow container until set (at least few hours). Set the sherbet out about 10-15 minutes prior to serving to make it easier to scoop.
I haven’t though about this recipe for a while. My mom always had a batch of these in the freezer for the grandkids. Their lips were often red, the color of the strawberry popsicle she made.
Kool-Aid Jell-O Popsicle
3-ounce package Jell-O
1 packet of Kool Aid same flavor as jello
1/2 cup sugar
2 cups boiling water
2 cups cold water
Combine Jell-O, Kool-Aid, sugar and boiling water together in bowl or pitcher and mix well until sugar are dissolved. Add cold water and stir to combine. Pour into popsicle mold or plastic or paper cups. If using cups, cover top with aluminum foil. Set popsicle sticks in center by slicing a hole in the center of foil. Freeze for 4-6 hours until solid. Remove cup or mold by sitting on counter for a couple minutes.
Makes 6 servings.
We’ve been enjoying this fruit pudding on pancakes instead of syrup. It also tastes delicious on an ice cream sundae. You basically use one cup of four different berries. It is good to make when the berries are in season and more economical. I used blueberries instead of the blackberries, and it tasted great.
Red Berry Pudding
1 cup strawberries, hulled and cut in fourths
1 cup blackberries
1 cup raspberries
1 cup red cherries, pitted
1/2 cup sugar
3/4 cup water, divided
1/4 cup cornstarch
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 cinnamon stick
1 teaspoon vanilla
Add fruit, sugar, and 1/2 cup water to sauce pan and turn heat to medium. Stir frequently until it boils. Drop cinnamon stick into mixture. Reduce heat and allow fruit to break down. Whisk together cornstarch and 1/4 cup water. Add and stir as it thickens. If it’s too thick add a little more water. Turn off heat and remove cinnamon stick. Stir in vanilla and 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Serve warm or cold. Top with whipped cream or ice cream.
Makes 4-6 servings.