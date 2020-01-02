First Presbyterian Church of Litchfield will ring its bell 150 times marking the church’s sesquicentennial jubilee Jan. 2.
There’s a lot of pride in that heritage among the current members of the church, Pastor Gordon Pennertz said.
“And a lot of looking back,” he said. “There’s this statement, ‘The Pillars of the Church.’ Well there has been a lot of pillars of the church through the years. People who have really been important, I think that’s been more on our minds lately.”
First Presbyterian Church of Litchfield was established Jan. 2, 1870, by a committee appointed by the Presbytery St. Paul. Saint Paul and Pacific Railroad donated the building site July 25, and the first house of worship was built between 1870 and 1871. The minister’s home was created next to the church between 1876 and 1877.
Pennertz and his wife, Julie, have been a part of the church for nearly 35 years. Gordon assumed lay pastorship about 11 years ago. Julie has worked as an administrative assistant, church secretary, and Sunday school teacher for many years.
The church experienced several funerals recently, which made members reflect on the previous members who helped bring the church together, Gordon said.
“We are a small congregation,” he said. “We are an aging congregation, but we have a really close fellowship, friendships with each other. We support each other in times of trouble — like funerals. We celebrate with each other and good times.”
“But we also are trying to live out that we are Christ’s hands and feet,” Julie interjected. “Doing things within the community and serving others.”
Living as Christ’s hands and feet is evident in the variety of services the church offers the community. Some of the ministries include the Sexual Assault Survivor Support Group and providing fidget pads for people with dementia, autism and others.
“Women’s Mission (project) right now is trying to do somethings locally,” Julie said. “And we’re creating fidget pads for people with Alzheimer’s, anxiety — and that can be anybody. The activities help their brains to reconnect and remember because it has got zippers, so they remember how to zip. There’s a button that they remember how to (use). And a picture of a family or someone to try and keep that connection. And there’s a soft item for them if they’re agitated, they can squeeze, and it helps to sooth.”
Keeping active in the community and internationally is also a big part of the church’s focus. Each year they re-evaluate places of need in the community and worldwide that they could address, Julie said.
“We’ve done dresses for young girls in Africa,” she said. “We’ve done surgical hats that have fun prints for children’s hospital for New York.”
With the coming 150th year celebration, Gordon said, “It’s a tendency to look back and look inward for a celebration like this. It would really be easy to just sit back and say, ‘Ha! 150 years, we’re good.’ We want to keep active in the community and in the world.”