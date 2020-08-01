The no. 9 Litchfield Blues defeated the no.10 Waverly/Montrose Stingers 10-5 in the opening game of the Region 12C qualifying round Saturday night.
The Blues opened the scoring early by taking advantage of a Stinger error and passed balls. Second baseman Jake Jones drove in the first run with a single. Catcher Gabe Lecher later in the inning followed that up with another single to score Jones to take a 2-0 lead and the Blues never looked back.
The fourth inning was perhaps the biggest, as Avery Liestman connected on his first amateur home run that went over the left centerfield fence with Lecher on base. Cody Klabunde would also score later in the inning to make it 6-0.
The Stingers however broke into the scoring column in the top of the fifth inning. W/M scored two more in the sixth to bring the to within three runs.
Klabunde came around to score in the bottom of the sixth after stealing second and third base. But the Blues dropped the dagger in the seventh with Klabunde delivering a big two-run opposite field double to bring the game to 9-3, Klabunde scored later in the inning to make 10-3.
Starting pitcher Dylan Koll had a great game on the hill. Koll went seven innings, allowing just the three runs and striking out six. Joey Hyde finished the final two innings, allowing two runs in the eighth for the 10-5 final.
The Blues will take on the Dassel-Cokato Saints Sunday at 2 p.m. at Saints Field in Dassel.
no. 9 Litchfield Blues 10, no. 10 Waverly/Montrose Stingers 5 (Aug. 1)
Mont/Wav... 000 012 020 – 5
Litchfield.... 201 301 300 – 10
Litch Stats:
Batting: Andrew Loch 2-5, 2B, 2R, RBI; Owen Boerema 3-5, 2B, RBI; Jake Jones 1-5, 2RBI, R; Brady Smith 1-4, BB; Gabe Lecher 1-5, RBI; Matt Spreiter 2-4; Drew Kotzer 0-1; Dylan Koll 0-3, BB, R; Avery Liestman 1-4, HR, 2RBI, 2R; Cody Klabunde 1-2, 2B, 2RBI, 2SB, 2BB
Pitching: Koll 7IP-6H-3R-2ER-BB-HBP-6K; Joey Hyde 2IP-H-2R-2ER-3BB-3K