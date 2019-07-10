Litchfield Township, MN (55355)

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.