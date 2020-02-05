The Litchfield boys basketball team (15-5, 6-3 WCC West) defeated the Rockford Rockets (15-4, 5-2 WCC West) Tuesday night for their fourth-straight win.
Last week, the Dragons defeated Rockford 56-48 on the road, now they sweep the season series with the home victory.
Both teams went to the break tied, but Litchfield had a little more gas in the tank than the Rockets.
Avery Liestman had the biggest scoring night of the season, dropping 34 points or 59 percent of the team's total points. Liestman made 11 of his 17 shots, including five made 3-pointers.
Tyson Michels was the next leading scorer for the Dragons with eight points. Michels also dished out seven assists to lead the team.
There are six games left in the season with five of them being conference games and all of the are winnable games. So Litchfield could potentially have a 10-game win streak going into the postseason.
Their next chance to extend their streak will be Friday against Annadale.
Litchfield 58, Rockford 52 (Feb. 4)
Litchfield... 24 34 – 58
Rockford.... 24 28 – 52
Individual Stats:
Points: Avery Liestman 34, Tyson Michels 8, Drew Kotzer 5, Ben Nelson 4, Tanner Ziegenhagen 2, Logan Graphenteen 2, Ben Alsleben 2
Rebounds: Liestman 5, Dom Dietel 4, Kotzer 3, Michels 2, Alsleben 2, Nelson 1, Graphenteen 1
Assists: Michels 7, Kotzer 2, Ziegenhagen 2, Alsleben 1
Steals: Liestman 3, Dietel 2, Nelson 1
Blocks: Michels 2, Nelson 1