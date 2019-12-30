The Litchfield boys basketball team jumped out to a 12-point halftime lead and held on to beat the Breck Mustangs 69-52 in the final game of the St. Cloud Cathedral Tournament.
Drew Kotzer had a breakout game, scoring a season-high 15 points, while grabbing six rebounds and adding two assists.
Avery Liestman came back with another 20-point effort, scoring 21. Tyson Michels rounded out the double-digit scoring for the Dragons with 13 points.
The team is off for a week before lacing up against Zumbrota-Mezeppa Saturday Jan. 4.
Litchfield 69, Breck 52 (Dec. 28)
Litch.... 42 27 – 69
Breck... 30 22 - 52
Individual Stats:
Points: Avery Liestman 21, Drew Kotzer 15, Tyson Michels 13, Logan Graphenteen 8, Ben Alsleben 5, Conrad Yungk 5, Ben Nelson 2
Rebounds: Kotzer 6, Michels 6, Asleben 5, Nelson 4, Liestman 3, Graphenteen 3, Beau Weseloh 2, Dom Dietel 2, Christian Kelsey 1, Tanner Ziegenhagen 1
Assists: Ziegenhagen 3, Nelson 2, Kotzer 2, Michels 2, Liestman 1
Steals: Liestman 1, Nelson 1
Blocks: none