The Litchfield boys basketball team (16-6, 7-4 WCC West) defeated the Dassel-Cokato Chargers (5-13, 1-8 WCC West) 47-42 Tuesday night.
The team bounced back after Annandale ended their four-game winning streak.
Ben Alsleben scored a season-high 19 points, including going 4-of-5 from 3-point range. Tyson Michels put in another solid all-around game. Michels scored eight points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out four assists to help lead the Dragons.
The defense continued it's great season, allowing the Chargers to shoot just 32 percent from the field. DC also finished the night with just three assists on their 14 made buckets.
The Dragons only have four more games left in the regular season. Their next one is on Valentines Day against Glencoe-Silver Lake at 7:30 p.m.
Litchfield 47, Dassel-Cokato 42 (Feb. 11)
Litchfield........... 15 32 – 47
Dassel-Cokato... 21 21 – 42
Individual Stats:
Points: Ben Alsleben 19, Tyson Michels 8, Avery Liestman 8, Drew Kotzer 5, Ben Nelson 4, Logan Graphenteen 2
Rebounds: Michels 6, Nelson 5, Kotzer 4, Liestman 3, Alsleben 2, Graphenteen 1, Dom Dietel 1
Assists: Michels 4, Alsleben 2, Liestman 2, Kotzer 2, Nelson 2, Tanner Ziegenhagen 1
Steals: Liestman 1, Kotzer 1
Blocks: Nelson 2, Liestman 1, Beau Weseloh 1