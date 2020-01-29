The Litchfield boys basketball team (13-5, 4-3 WCC West) defeated Rockford (13-3, 4-1 WCC West) 56-48 Tuesday night.
Avery Liestman got back his scoring punch, scoring 29 points including six 3-pointers. Drew Kotzer also scored in double figures with 14 points and had three 3-pointers himself.
Strange enough, Litchfield only had four players score, with Tyson Michels and Dom Dietel the others.
The Dragons will have a chance to push their win-streak to three when they take on New London-Spicer on Friday.
Litchfield 56, Rockford 48 (Jan. 28)
Litchfield... 22 34 – 56
Rockford.... 28 20 – 48
Individual Stats:
Points: Avery Liestman 29, Drew Kotzer 14, Tyson Michels 9, Dom Dietel 4
Rebounds: Liestman 6, Dietel 6, Michels 4, Ben Alsleben 3, Ben Nelson 3, Kotzer 1, Logan Graphenteen 1
Assists: Michels 4, Alsleben 4, Nelson 3, Graphenteen 2, Dietel 2, Liestman 1, Kotzer 1
Steals: Kotzer 3, Michels 3, Liestman 1, Graphenteen 1
Blocks: Michels 2, Nelson 1