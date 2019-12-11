After two dominating victories over Maple Lake and Breck, Litchfield found themselves up 24-15 at halftime against Eden-Valley Watkins.
But EVW more than doubled their score at halftime to steal one away from the Dragons 49-45.
The big factor in the game was the Eagles were able to hit their free throws and the Dragons were not. Although the Dragons only had four attempts, they didn't hit a single one compared to the Eagles 19 attempts and making 11.
Tyson Michels was the leading scoring for Litchfield with 16 points. Michels also added seven rebounds, four assists and three steals for a solid all-around game. Ben Nelson also had an efficient night, making four of his seven shots and grabbing six boards.
The Dragons will close out their three game road trip Thursday against Paynesville at 7 p.m.
Eden Valley-Watkins 49, Litchfield 45 (Dec. 10)
Litchfield 24 21 — 45
Eden Valley 15 34 — 49
Eden Valley-Watkins — Kobe Beattie 10, Luke Jansen 13, Dylan Utecht 5, Joshua Streit 19, Adam Stommes 2 3-pointers: Beattie 1, Jansen 2, Utecht 1, Rebounds: Beattie 3, Jansen 7, Carson Geislinger 3, Utecht 1, Streit 11, Stommes 2, Jack Evens 1 Assists: Geislinger 1, Utecht 1, Streit 2, Jayce Stenger 1 Steals: Beattie 2, Geislinger 1, Streit 2
LITCHFIELD — Ben Alsleben 3, Bret Wendlandt 2, Tyson Michels 16, Avery Liestman 10, Logan Graphenteen 3, Drew Kotzer 3, Ben Nelson 8 3-pointers: Alslben 1, Liestman 2, Kotzer 1, Graphenteen 1 Rebounds: Michels 7, Nelson 6, Alsleben 1, Wendlandt 1, Liestman 3, Graphenteen 1, Ziegenhagen 1, Dom Dietel 1 Assists: Michels 4, Kotzer 1. Liestman 1, Dietel 1, Graphenteen1, Ziegenhagen 1 Steals: Michels 3, Liestman 1. Blocked shots: Kotzer 1