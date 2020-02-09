The Litchfield boys basketball team (15-6, 6-4 WCC West) lost to the Annandale Cardinals (15-4, 6-3) 61-42 Friday night.
The loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Dragons. The loss also helped Annandale jump Litchfield in the Wright County Conference West standings.
Avery Liestman kept his scoring burst going with 16 points. Tyson Michels dropped nine points but also dished out five assists to lead the Dragons.
Litchfield will look to get back into the win column when they take the Dassel-Coakto Chargers on Tuesday.
Annandale 61, Litchfield 42 (Feb. 7)
Annandale .... 27 34 — 61
Litchfield ... 19 23 — 42
Points: Avery Liestman 16, Tyson Michels 9, Bret Wendlandt 6, Drew Kotzer 5, Logan Graphenteen 3, Ben Alsleben 3
Rebounds: Ben Nelson 7, Liestman 3, Dom Dietel 2, Kotzer 1, Alsleben 1
Assists: Michels 5, Nelson 2, Alsleben 1, Liestman 1, Kotzer 1, Tanner Ziegenhagen 1
Steals: Kotzer 2, Michels 2, Wendlandt 1, Graphenteen 1
Blocks: none