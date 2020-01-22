The Litchfield boys basketball team (11-4, 3-2 WCC East) lost to Watertown-Mayer (10-4, 3-1 WCC East) 56-48 Tuesday night.
The loss has given the Dragons their first two-game losing streak of the season.
Avery Liestman and Tyson Michels scored in double figures for Litchfield with 15 and 12 points. Ben Nelson also chipped in nine points in the effort.
The Dragons were only down five at the half, but could not pull any closer and ended up the eight-point defeat.
Litch will have a chance to get back into the win column when they play Mound Westonka on Thursday.
Watertown-Mayer 56, Litchfield 48 (Jan. 21)
WM.... 26 30 – 56
Litch... 21 27 – 48
Individual Stats:
Points: Avery Liestman 15, Tyson Michels 12, Ben Nelson 9, Drew Kotzer 4, Ben Alsleben 3, Tanner Ziegenhagen 2, Logan Graphenteen 2
Rebounds: Graphenteen 6, Michels 5, Liestman 5, Alsleben 1, Kotzer 1, Nelson 1
Assists: Michels 4, Nelson 2, Liestman 1, Alsleben 1, Ziegenhagen 1
Steals: Ziegenhagen 2, Alsleben 1, Michels 1, Liestman 1, Nelson 1, Dom Dietel 1
Blocks: Michels 1, Nelson 1