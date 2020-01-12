The Litchfield boys basketball team (10-2, 2-0 WCC West) handed the Annadale Cardinals (8-1. 0-1 WCC West) their firs loss of the season Friday night.
The win gave Litchfield their fourth straight win and have held their last three opponents to under 40 points. This is the team's second four-game win streak of the season so far.
With Avery Liestman it was score by committee. Ben Alsleben was the leading scorer for the Dragons with 13 points. Drew Kotzer and Logan Graphenteen both added nine points and Graphenteen also grabbed six rebounds to lead the team.
Tyson Michels had a solid all-around game with seven points, four rebounds, and six assists to go along with two steals and two blocks.
The Dragons will have a chance to push it to five games when they play Dassel-Cokato on Tuesday.
Litchfield 45, Annadale 35 (Jan. 10)
Litchfield... 21 24 – 45
Annadale... 17 18 – 35
Individual Stats:
Points: Ben Alsleben 13, Logan Graphenteen 9, Drew Kotzer 9, Ben Nelson 7, Tyson Michels 7
Rebounds: Graphenteen 6, Dom Dietel 4, Michels 4, Nelson 4, Alsleben 3, Kotzer 2, Tanner Ziegenhagen 1
Assists: Michels 6, Graphenteen 2, Kotzer 2 Nelson 1
Steals: Michels 2, Graphenteen 2, Kotzer 1, Beau Weseloh 1
Blocks: Michels 2