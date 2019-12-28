The Litchfield boys basketball team lost to Melrose 50-37 Friday afternoon.
The loss ended the Dragons four-game winning streak.
Litchfield was ahead by nine at halftime, but only scored four points in the second half to seal the loss.
Tyson Michels led the way in on offense scoring 17 points, as the lone player in double figures.
The team will turnaround quick and play Breck Saturday as the final game of the St. Cloud Cathedral tournament.
Litchfield 37, Melrose 50 (Dec. 27)
Litchfield.. 33 4 – 37
Melrose.....24 26 – 50
Individual Stats:
Points: Tyson Michels 17, Ben Alsleben 8, Avery Liestman 5, Logan Graphenteen 5, Tanner Ziegenhagen 2
Rebounds: Ben Nelson 6, Michels 6, Liestman 4, Alsleben 3, Graphenteen 3, Drew Kotzer 3, Ziegenhagen 2,
Assists: Nelson 2, Michels 2, Kotzer 1, Graphenteen 1, Ziegenhagen 1
Steals: Michels 4, Liestman 1
Blocks: none