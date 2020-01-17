The Litchfield boys basketball team (11-3, 3-1 WCC West) lost to the Glencoe-Silver Lake Panthers (8-6, 3-1 WCC West) 44-41 Thursday night. The game was rescheduled from Friday Jan. 17 to beat the weather.
Defense ruled this game, as both teams didn't score 25 points in each half. Glencoe had a five point lead going into halftime and was able to keep pace with Litchfield in the second half for the three-point victory.
Tyson Michels and Avery Liestman both scored in double figures for the Dragons with 12 and 10 points respectively. Michels also added five assists and four steals.
Litchfield will start a two-game home stand Tuesday when it takes on Watertown-Mayer.
Glencoe-Silver Lake 44, Litchfield 41 (Jan. 16)
GSL.... 22 22 – 44
Litch... 17 24 – 41
Individual Stats:
Points: Tyson Michels 12, Avery Liestman 10, Drew Kotzer 8, Ben Alsleben 5, Dom Dietel 2, Ben Nelson 2, Logan Graphenteen 2
Rebounds: Graphenteen 8, Michels 4, Kotzer 3, Tanner Ziegenhagen 2, Dietel 2, Nelson 1, Liestman 1, Alsleben 1
Assists: Michels 5, Kotzer 2, Ziegenhagen 1, Graphenteen 1, Nelson 1
Steals: Michels 4, Alsleben 2, Kotzer 1, Liestman 1
Blocks: Nelson 1