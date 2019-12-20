Avery Liestman scored 25 and Tyson Michels added 19 as Litchfield defeated Rocori 63-46 Thursday night.
Litch found themselves up by seven at halftime, but outscored Rocori 37-27 in the second half to come out with the comfortable win.
The Dragons now own a three game win streak heading into a mini winter break. They will play next Thursday as they take on Moose Lake-Willow River in a tournament at St. Cloud Cathedral High School.
Litchfield 63, Rocori 46 (Dec. 19)
Rocori … 19 27 — 46
Litch ….. 26 37 — 63
Hutch Stats
Points: Ben Alsleben 3, Tyson Michels 19, Avery Liestman 25, Logan Graphenteen 5, Drew Kotzer 3, Ben Nelson 8
Rebounds: Alsleben 1, Michels 6, Liestman 6, Graphenteen 7, Kotzer 2, Nelson 5, Beau Weseloh 1, Dom Dietel 3
Assists: Dietel 2, Kotzer 4, Graphenteen 4, Tanner Ziegenhagen 1, Liestman 1, Michels 5
Steals: Michels 1, Liestman 1, Graphenteen 1, Nelson 1
Blocks: none