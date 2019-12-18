The Dragons have won their second consecutive game with a 62-52 win over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City.
Litchfield found themselves up by 11 at halftime and played evenly with ACGC in the second half for the 10 point victory.
Avery Liestman had a monster game, scoring 25 points on nine of 12 shooting, including six three pointers. Liestman would also add six rebounds and two steals for the Dragons.
No other players scored in double figures or grabbed more than four rebounds for Litchfield.
The Dragons were efficient from the field, they finished with a 56 percent field goal percentage, but they were a bit sloppy with the ball as they committed 19 turnovers.
Litchfield is off to another good start to a season and will look to continue that when they take on Rocori Thursday at 7.pm.
Litchfield 62, ACGC 52 (Dec. 17)
Litch..... 35 27 - 62
ACGC.. 24 28 – 52
Individual Stats
Points: Avery Liestman 25, Tyson Michels 9, Logan Graphenteen 7, Ben Alsleben 5, Drew Kotzer 5, Ben Nelson 4, Beau Weseloh 4, Tanner Ziegenhagen 2, Elijah Schacherer 1
Rebounds: Liestman 6, Michels 4, Kotzer 4, Nelson 4, Graphenteen 3, Weseloh 3, Alsleben 1
Assists: Michels 4, Alsleben 2, Ziegenhagen 2, Kotzer 1, Nelson 1, Weseloh 1
Steals: Liestman 2, Michels 1, Kotzer 1, Logan King 1, Weseloh 1
Blocks: Michels 1, Weseloh 1