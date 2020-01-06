The Litchfield boys basketball team defeated Zumbrota-Mazeppa 45-38 Saturday night.
45 points are the lowest in a victory for the Dragons this season, with their previous being 48 against Paynesville.
Avery Liestman led Litchfield in scoring with 17 points, Liestman also added eight rebounds. Tyson Michels had a great well-rounded game for the Dragons, scoring 10 points with seven rebounds and five assists.
Litch will next play their first conference game of the season when they take on New London-Spicer Tuesday Jan. 7.
Litchfield 45, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 38 (Jan. 4)
Litch........ 23 22 – 45
Zummaz... 20 18 – 38
Individual Stats:
Points: Avery Liestman 17, Tyson Michels 10, Drew Kotzer 9, Ben Nelson 6, Logan Graphenteen 3
Rebounds: Liestman 8, Michels 7, Kotzer 3, Graphenteen 2, Tanner Ziegenhagen 2, Nelson 1
Assists: Michels 5, Nelson 4, Liestman 2, Graphenteen 1
Steals: Michels 2, Kotzer 1, Ben Alsleben 1
Blocks: none