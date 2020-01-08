The Litchfield boys basketball team (9-2) won their third straight game with a 57-32 victory over New London-Spicer (3-7).
32 points are the lowest Litchfield has allowed since the 2016-17 season. The team has the same record, 9-2, through 11 games as last year's team did through 11 games.
The Dragons finished with three players in double figures. Drew Kotzer had a team-high 14 points and grabbed four rebounds. Logan Graphenteen added 11 points and dished out four assists. Avery Liestman rounded out the double figure scorers with 10 points.
Litchfield can extend the win streak to four when they play Annadale Friday Jan. 10.
Litchfield 57, New London-Spicer 32 (Jan. 7)
Litch... 32 22 – 57
NLS.... 14 18 – 32
Individual Stats:
Points: Drew Kotzer 14, Logan Graphenteen 11, Avery Liestman 10, Tyson Michels 7, Dom Dietel 6, Ben Alsleben 6, Conrad Yungk 3
Rebounds: Kotzer 4, Michels 4, Alsleben 3, Dietel 3, Liestman 2, Ben Nelson 2, Graphenteen 1
Assists: Michels 4, Graphenteen 4, Beau Weseloh 2, Tanner Ziegenhagen 2, Liestman 1, Alsleben 1, Kotzer 1, Nelson 1
Steals: Alsleben 2, Liestman 2, Michels 1, Ziegenhagen 1, Weseloh 1, Yungk 1
Blocks: Liestman 1, Dietel 1