The Litch boys basketball team defeated Moose Lake-Willow River 64-56 Thursday.
The Dragons were only ahead by three at halftime, but outscored MLWR by five points in the second half for the nine point victory.
Avery Liestman continued his big scoring streak, netting 26 points and adding eight rebounds.
It was a fairly even game all-around. Litchfield just made a higher percentage of their 2-point field goal attempts.
The team will have a quick turnaround and play Melrose Friday Dec. 27 at St. Cloud Cathedral.
Litchfield 64, Moose Lake-Willow River 56 (Dec. 26)
Litch...... 27 37 - 64
MLWR... 24 32 – 56
Individual Stats:
Points: Avery Liestman 26, Tyson Michels 10, Tanner Ziegenhagen 9, Ben Nelson 8, Logan Graphenteen 5, Drew Kotzer 4, Ben Alsleben 2
Rebounds: Liestman 8, Michels 5, Nelson 5, Graphenteen 3, Alsleben 3, Kotzer 2, Ziegenhagen 1, Beau Weseloh 1
Assists: Kotzer 4, Nelson 3, Michels 3, Weseloh 1, Graphenteen 1, Alslben 1
Steals: Nelson 2, Michels 2, Alslben 2
Blocks: Michels 1, Nelson 1