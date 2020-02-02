The Litchfield boys basketball team (14-5, 5-3 WCC West) defeated the New London-Spicer Wildcats (3-15, 0-9 WCC West) 57-51 Friday night.
The win gives the Dragons a three-game win streak. The game also began a three-game home stand for Litchfield.
Avery Liestman seems to have found his scoring groove again, leading the team with 17 points and six rebounds. Ben Alsleben also poured in 16 points to round out the double figure scorers.
Tyson Michels put in another all-around performance. Although he scored just three points, Michels added five rebounds, seven assists, and swiped five steals.
The Dragons have an important game on Tuesday as they take on Rockford, who is ahead of them in the conference standings by a couple games.
Litchfield 57, New London-Spicer 51 (Jan. 31)
Litchfield................... 30 27 – 57
New London-Spicer... 20 31 – 51
Individual Stats:
Points: Avery Liestman 17, Ben Alsleben 16, Ben Nelson 7, Drew Kotzer 5, Dom Dietel 5, Logan Graphenteen 4, Tyson Michels 3
Rebounds: Liestman 6, Michels 5, Nelson 4, Graphenteen 4, Alsleben 3, Kotzer 1
Assists: Michels 7, Liestman 4, Nelson 3, Alsleben 2, Kotzer 1
Steals: Michels 5, Liestman 1, Graphenteen 1, Kotzer 1, Dietel 1, Tanner Ziegenhagen 1
Blocks: none