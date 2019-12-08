The season has been unique so far for LDC because of Dassel-Cokato reaching the Class 3A football championship back on Nov. 30. Head coach Bryce Berggren is proud of the accomplishment because it gave the players experience playing in a high pressure situation but admits that it has weakend their endurance.
“You can be in really good football shape,” Berggren said. “But when you start playing (hockey) you're not necessarily in hockey shape. Your legs just aren't in hockey shape yet.”
That was evident in the game against River Lakes. The game was all but over in the final period with the Dragons ahead 5-1, but surrendered three goals in the third to make the game closer than anyone would have hoped. But with a game the next day against a quality opponent in New Ulm, the team knew they had to go to the extra gear.
“Guys would agree 'boy we're getting tired.'” Berggren said. “We just challenged them today, 'hey, this is back-to-back games, some of you guys haven't had a lot of practice. We're going to challenge you to play a full three periods.'”
The game against New Ulm was rescheduled due to the football championship. A back-to-back is tough in hockey, but the Dragons came out with a burst of energy and kept it up all game without letting up.
“There's definitely some fatigue there playing two in a row,” junior Mason Schroeder said. “It kind of showed up late in the game today, legs getting a little sore, lungs are a little tired but we battled through and got the W.”
Both teams delivered punches in each of the first two periods. The Dragons scored twice in the first and it looked like they were have a big night. But New Ulm responded in the second, scoring two unanswered goals just two minutes apart to make it whole new game.
LDC had great in the period though. Cole Evjen had a great look off a rebound but bounced the shot off the New Ulm goaltender's knee pads. With just over two minutes left in the period, Alex Heinonen, who scored the opening goal, had another chance when he beat the New Ulm defenders down the ice for a one-on-one with the goalie, but clanked the shot off the right post.
“After the second period we talked about how we had some scoring chances,” Berggren said, “but we maybe got a little too cute. Now we just need to keep it, in this type of game we're kind of gassed we don't have a lot of legs to just keep it simple. Get the puck down deep, work hard to put pressure on their defense and scoring chances will come. The boys executed it wonderfully, they did awesome.”
With both teams going back-and-forth in the third, the Dragons finally broke through when Bennett Lecher scored his second goal of the game for the deciding blow. Schroeder would add another goal when New Ulm emptied their net.
“We get the chances and sometimes they fall your way,” Schroeder said. “It did in that third period, just good positioning, right spot at the right time.”
Fatigue and all, LDC now starts the season 2-0 with a weekend that will give them confidence going forward knowing what they can do against good teams when they maybe aren't at top fit.
“This was a great weekend of hockey for us,” Berggren said. “We come in not playing a game and not really knowing where you stand with game shape and line combinations, chemistry and we definitely responded in an excellent way both days. These guys work hard everyday, they come to work. They give it their best and try to get better each and every day.”
The Dragons next game will on the road against Waconia Thursday at 7 p.m.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 4, New Ulm 2 (Dec. 7)
LDC ... 2 0 2 - 4
ULM ... 0 2 0 - 2
Scoring Summary
First period: L-Alex Heinonen 0:43; Bennett Lecher 7:24
Second period: N – Josh Gulden 5:36
Third period: L-Bennett Lecher (Grant Grochow) 8:19; Mason Schroeder (empty net) 16:08
PP: L/DC (0/4); New Ulm (1/4)
Shots: L/DC 31 (11-10-10); New Ulm 33 (10-12-11)
Saves: L - Darby Halonen (32/34); N – Joey Gag (27/30)