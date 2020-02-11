The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato boys hockey team (10-14-1, 1-11 WCC) lost 5-3 to the Hutchinson Tigers (15-8-1, 5-6-1 WCC) Monday night. The loss closed out the regular season for L/DC with their lowest win total since the 2014-15 season.
Hutchinson came out hot in the first period with Austin Jozwick netting a hat trick in the opening period. Jozwick's second goal came 15 seconds after he scored the first one and added the third goal in the final two minutes of the first period.
The Dragons began to comeback in the second period and early in the third. Grant Grochow cut the lead in third with his first goal of the year in the second period. Trent Raisanen the got the lead down to one just a little over three minutes into the final period.
But Hutch quickly got the lead back to two when Blake Schmidt scored just about a minute later after the Dragons brought it to within one.
Alex Heinonen brought it to one once again with his 14th goal of the season. But the Tigers held on, adding one more with one second left after L/DC pulled Cade Marquardt.
The Dragons will wait to see who they will take on in the Section 3A Boys Hockey Tournament. L/DC will most likely take one of the middle seeds in the bracket. They beat every team in their section that they played outside of Hutchinson. They don't have better records or conference records than the other teams, but they have beaten them. So that will be the most interesting part of the seeding, where will the Dragons land? Part two of the hockey season begins Feb. 17.
Hutchinson 5, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3 (Feb. 10)
Hutchinson..................... 3 0 2 – 5
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato... 0 1 2 – 3
Scoring Summary:
First period: H – Austin Jozwick (Blake Schmidt) 4:40, H – Jozwick (unassisted) 4:57, H – Jozwick (Schmidt) 15:30
Second period: L – Grant Grochow (Logan Benson) 14:24
Third period: L – Trent Raisanen (Jack Hillmann) 3:22, H – Schmidt (Jozwick, Hayden Jensen) 4:49, L – Alex Heinonen (Jake Johnson) 6:15, H – Jozwick (empty net) 16:59
PP: L/DC (1/4); Hutch: (1/2)
Shots: L/DC 39 (8-13-18); Hutch: 31 (13-5-13)
Saves: L – Cade Marquardt (26/30), H – Austin Hagen (36/39)