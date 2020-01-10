The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato boys hockey team (6-6-1) tied Prairie Centre (3-9-1) 5-5 Thursday night.
The game went back-and-forth with momentum shifting each period until nothing would happen in overtime.
Mason Schroeder opened the scoring for the Dragons with his 10th goal of the year.
Prairie Centre answered back three minutes later with an Ian Gould goal. Their next goal came off a power play just 30 seconds into the second period to take the 2-1 lead.
But Alex Heinonen scored the equalizer nine minutes later to tie the game up and make it a new hockey game.
Prairie Centre took the momentum right back near the end of the second period, scoring two goals 30 seconds apart for the two-goal lead going into the final period.
Early in the third, Jake Johnson would cut the deficit in half for the Dragons. Eight minutes later, Prairie Centre got the goal right back with a Brady Cline goal. But one minute later Gavyn Lund answered right back to bring the deficit back to one with six minutes left in the game.
Johnson came through bid for the Dragons once again with his second goal of the game with just 50 seconds left in the game to tie the game up.
In overtime, Prairie Centre had a great chance as Gavin Hanson got called for roughing, but could not capitalize and both teams skate to their first tie of the season.
The Dragons next game will be Saturday at home against Delano at 1 p.m.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 5, Prairie Centre OT (Jan. 9)
Litchfield/DC... 1 1 3 0 – 5
Prairie Center.... 1 3 1 0 – 5
Scoring Summary:
First period: L – Mason Schroeder (Logan Benson) 3:07, P – Ian Gould (Preston Sorenson, Dominic Ritter) 6:44
Second period: P – Eli Fletcher (Zach Deters) 0:30... L – Alex Heinonen (Jake Johnson, Gavyn Lund) 9:43, P – Fletcher (Brady Cline) 15:28, P – Ritter (Sorenson) 16:07
Third period: L – Johnson (Heinonen) 1:36, P – Cline (Andrew Bick, Fletcher) 9:55, L – Lund (Grant Haatja) 10:59, L – Johnson (Benson, Lund) 16:10
Overtime: no score
PP: L/DC: (1/1); PC: (1/3)
Shots: L/DC: 42 (10-15-10-7); PC: 20 (7-4-5-4)
Saves: L – Darby Halonen (15/20); P – Isaiah DeFoe (37/42)