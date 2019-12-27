Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato's first game at the Granite City Showcase was a 6-3 victory over Northern Lakes.
After being down a goal in the first period, the Dragons exploded for five goals in the second to put the game away.
Logan Benson and Terrell Grangroth both scored two goals for L/DC. Austin Kantola and Mason Schroeder would add the other goals. Schroeder had a big game passing the puck, generating four assists to lead the Dragons.
L/DC will take on Makato East Friday and then will turnaround and play St. Francis Saturday.
LDC 6, Northern Lakes 3 (Dec. 26)
Litchfield … 0 5 1 — 6
Northern …. 1 0 2 — 3
Scoring Summary
First period: NL—Kyler Couture (Shane Donovan, Erik Larsen) 6:09
Second Period: L—Austin Kantola (Jack Hillmann) 2:57; L—Logan Benson (Mason Schroeder) 3:43; L—Schroeder (Benson) 7:27; L—Terrell Grangroth (Grant Grochow, Schroeder) 13:11, PP; L—Grangroth (Schroeder) 13:33, PP
Third Period: NL—Caiden Kjelstrom (Larsen) 4:07; L—Benson (Schroeder) 8:37; NL—Couture (Hunter Nybakken) 12:17
PP: Litch 2/3; NL 0/5
Shots: Litch 31 (10-12-9); NL 25 (9-7-9)
Saves: L—Darby Halonen 22/25, NL—Sam LeMieur 25/31