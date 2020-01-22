The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato boys hockey team (7-9-1, 1-7 WCC) steamrolled Waconia (4-11, 2-5) 8-1 Tuesday night.
The eight goals are tied for the second most goals this season for L/DC. Their highest came against Redwood Valley back on Dec. 19. They also scored eight against Willmar earlier this month.
The Dragons went off in the second period scoring six goals. Only one goal in the period was on a power play.
Alex Heinonen was the star of the game, scoring four goals, at least one in each period. This is the first time this season that Heinonen scored more than one goal in a game.
The other four goals were all scored by different players.
The Dragons have a chance to pick up their second conference win when they take on Mound Westonka on Thursday.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 8, Waconia 1 (Jan. 21)
L/DC........ 1 6 1 – 8 (7-9-1, 1-7)
Waconia... 0 0 1 – 1 (4-11, 2-5)
Scoring Summary:
First period: L – Alex Heinonen (unassisted) 5:50
Second period: L – Ryan Schutz (unassisted) 2:09, L – Logan Benson (Grant Haataja) 4:06, L – Heinonen (Jake Johnson) 5:42, L – Johnson (unassisted) 8:12, L – Zach Zwilling (Cole Evjen, Schutz) 13:40, L – Heinonen (unassisted) 14:30
Third period: W – Gus Leivermann (Louie Bodem, Tyson Wiese) 0:36, L – Heinonen (Evjen, Johnson) 5:03
PP: L/DC: (2/2); Waconia: (0/1)
Shots: L/DC: 41 (10-22-9); Waconia: 15 (8-4-3)
Saves: L – Darby Halonen (14/15), W – Mikey Behring (33/41)