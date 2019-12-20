The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato boys hockey team ended their three game losing streak with an emphatic 9-1 win over Redwood Valley.
Redwood Valley would score the opening goal of the game and the Dragons rattled off nine unanswered goals.
Redwood Valley has not won a game all year, so this was an opportune time for the Dragons to get out of their offensive slump. It was quite dominant with L/DC out-shooting the Cardinals 45-14.
Mason Schroeder and Jake Johnson both scored two goals, with the other five goals all coming from different players.
The team is off for another week before the Granite City Showcase Dec. 26-28, where they will play Nothern Lakes, Mankato East and St. Francis. They won't play another home game until Jan. 3 when they play conference opponent Orono.
LDC 9, Redwood 1 (Dec. 19)
Litchfield … 2 3 4 — 9
Redwood …. 1 0 0 — 1
Scoring Summary
First period: R—Andrew Cotner (Marian Beladic, Mason Clark) 5:21; L—Alex Heinonen (Grant Haataja, Gavyn Lund) 9:15; L—Mason Schroeder (Trent Raisanen, Lund) 15:17, PP
Second Period: L—Jake Johnson (Lund) 1:51; L—Schroeder (Raisanen, Logan Benson) 2:49; L—Johnson (Lund) 4:30
Third Period: L—Grant Haataja (Johnson, Grant Grochow) 7:13, PP; L—Jack Hillmann (Terrell Grangroth, Bennett Lecher) 8:48; L—Gavin Hanson (Heinonen) 11:00; L—Lecher (Hillmann) 13:15
PP: Litch 2/4; Redwood 0/0
Shots: Litch 45 (16-16-13); Redwood 14 (7-4-3)
Saves: L—Darby Halonen 13/14, R—Kia Jacobson 36/45